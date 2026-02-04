Tracy “Bubba” Coleman
February 04, 2026
Tracy B. Coleman, affectionately known as "Bubba," passed away on January 25, 2026 at the age of 60. Born on October 18, 1965, in St. Louis. Tracy was a man whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Tracy was a devoted member of St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines, where he actively engaged in the community. As a member of the Washington County Knights of Columbus, he played an instrumental role in organizing many dinners and fish fry events at the K.C. Hall, sharing not only his culinary efforts but also his joyful spirit and love for gathering with family and friends. His passion for helping others was evident in the way he lived his life, making it a point to be there for those in need.
In addition to his service to the church and his community, Tracy enjoyed spending his free time fishing and hunting. These hobbies brought him great joy, allowing him to connect with nature and create lasting memories with his loved ones. Tracy truly loved being around people; his infectious enthusiasm and caring heart made him a cherished friend and beloved family member.
Tracy is survived by his brother, Wayne Coleman, and his wife Kathy; nieces Andrea, Cassandra, and Carol; as well as many other relatives and friends whose lives were enriched by his presence. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosie (Sanders) Coleman, and father, Edgar Coleman, along with his brothers Francis James Coleman and Dennis Coleman, and sister Nora Elizabeth Henry.
As we remember Tracy, let us reflect on his spirit of generosity and the love he shared with everyone he encountered. He has left behind a legacy of kindness that will resonate for years to come.
Visitation for Tracy was held Sunday, February 1st from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with a memorial service taking place the same afternoon at 3 p.m. with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
