Shirley Mae Province
February 04, 2026
Shirley Mae (Rousan) Province, born on July 26th, 1933 in Mineral Point, departed this life peacefully on January 20th, 2026 in Potosi. A beloved figure in her community and family, Shirley, will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and her profound love for nature.
Shirley was a dedicated wife to her late husband, Walter Province, with whom she cherished countless memories, especially those spent working in their yard and tending to her flowers. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her garden; she adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, taking immense pride in their accomplishments and joys.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Province) Tucci and husband Tony of Saint Louis, and Cheri Cox of Potosi; a son, Robbie Province and wife Pam of Saint Louis; a sister, Jean Humes of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Brianna, Jarrett, Ben, Julia, Tony, and Haley, great-grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, and Hayden, and a great-great-grandchild, Rylee. All whom will miss Shirley deeply.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Province; parents, Gladys (Armstrong) Rousan and Medford Rousan and granddaughter, Carmen.
Shirley’s personality shined through her passions; she loved nature, hummingbirds, African Violets, Irises, and her precious cats. Shirley's greatest accomplishment was her family, who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.
Shirley Mae Province touched the lives of many; her love and devotion to family will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.
Visitation for Shirley was held Friday, January 30th from 3 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Saturday, January 31st from 9 to 11 A.M.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 31st at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Brother Bobbie Browne officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Tony Tucci, Tony Tucci Jr., Dale Wallen, Jerrett Sappington, Trenton Allen and Jerry Peyton.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
