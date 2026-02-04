Walter Province
February 04, 2026
Walter Edwin Province, a hard-working and loving family man, passed away on January 15, 2026, at the age of 93. Born in Irondale on October 26, 1932, Walter lived a life marked by dedication and an appreciation for the beauty of nature.
Walter proudly served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954, embodying the spirit of service that defined his character. On June 11, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Shirley Mae (Rousan) Province, with whom he shared 70 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a family filled with love and togetherness. Shortly after his passing his beloved Shirley passed away January 20, 2026.
Walter is survived by his children, Lisa Tucci and husband Tony, and Robbie Province and wife Pam and Cheri Cox, sisters, Donna Barron and her husband Gerald and Gail Lawson; sister-in-law, Bonnie Province; grandchildren, Brianna, Jarrett, Ben, Julia, Tony, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Trevor, Hayden; and a great-great-grandchild, Rylee. He is also remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Walter's passions included spending time outdoors, gardening, and exploring the woods, all of which reflected his profound appreciation for Mother Nature. He was a proud father and a loving grandfather, whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Province, Sr. and Annie (Anderson) Province; as well as his sisters, LeEtta D'Anthony, Leatha Peyton, Gladys Cone, and Erma Province; along with his brother, Jerry Province and granddaughter, Carmen.
Walter's legacy will live on through the love he shared and the memories he created with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished.
Visitation for Walter was held Friday, January 30th from 3 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation resumed Saturday, January 31st from 9 to 11 A.M.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 31st at 11 A.M. at Moore Funeral Home with Brother Bobbie Browne officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at Big River Cemetery with full military honors in Irondale. Serving as pallbearers were Tony Tucci, Tony Tucci, Jr., Dale Wallen, Jerrett Sappington, Trenton Allen and Jerry Peyton.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
