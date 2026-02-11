Tim Daugherty
February 11, 2026
Tim Daugherty, a cherished member of the Potosi community, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026, at the age of 68. Born on November 7, 1957 in Festus, Tim dedicated his life to serving others and sharing his vast knowledge and love for history.
Tim was married to Jean (Loucks) Daugherty on August 17, 2007, creating a partnership that blessed them with 18 wonderful years together. They built a life filled with joy, laughter, and an enduring sense of companionship. Tim's warmth and compassion touched the lives of many, further enriched by a deep love for his family.
His mother, Juanita Marie Daugherty, as well as his siblings, Connie Boyer and her husband Willy, Andy Daugherty and his wife Bonnie, Patti Daugherty and her husband Russ Bange, and Tony Daugherty, carry on his legacy. Tim also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Mary Holsinger, and his business partner and best friend, Ben Boyer. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, they will remember him fondly.
Tim was an active participant in his community; he was a member of the Mine Au Breton Historical Society and the Old Mines Area Historical Society and served as President of the La Brigade A Renault. He also played an integral role as the owner of Daugherty Land Surveyors and served as the Washington County Surveyor from 1988 to 2026, a position he held longer than anyone else in Washington County history. His dedication to his profession was paralleled only by his enthusiasm for storytelling and teaching others, a true reflection of his vibrant personality.
A passionate fan of the Star Trek series, Tim's interests also included hunting and fishing during his youth, alongside a profound admiration for historical narratives. He loved spending quality time with his family and friends, often enlivening gatherings with stories that showcased his extensive knowledge and experience.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Joseph "Joe" Daugherty. His life was one of dedication and love, leaving a lasting impact on both family and community.
Visitation was held Thursday, February 5th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
