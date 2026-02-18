Timothy Bach
February 18, 2026
Timothy Paul Bach was born on August 12, 1963 in St. Louis, and passed away on February 3, 2026. He will be fondly remembered as a dedicated family man and a cherished friend to many.
Tim served honorably in the United States Army from 1981 to 1985. His commitment to service was a testament to his character and love for his country.
He is survived by his loving partner, Lois Bach. Tim was a proud father to his son, Kevin Bach, and his wife Toni, who reside in Potosi. Tim's affection extended warmly to his sister, Vickie Bach-Hunter of Saint Peters, and he took great joy in being a grandfather to his two beloved grandsons, Lucas and Issac. In addition, he is remembered by his stepfather, Roy Feltner, along with many other relatives and friends who embraced him throughout his life.
Tim found immense happiness in the role of grandfather, cherishing the moments spent with his grandchildren and creating lasting memories with family and friends. His love for his family was evident and formed the core of his proudest accomplishments.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara (Barhara) Feltner and John Bach. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him. His kind spirit and gentle demeanor will be missed dearly.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Tim served honorably in the United States Army from 1981 to 1985. His commitment to service was a testament to his character and love for his country.
He is survived by his loving partner, Lois Bach. Tim was a proud father to his son, Kevin Bach, and his wife Toni, who reside in Potosi. Tim's affection extended warmly to his sister, Vickie Bach-Hunter of Saint Peters, and he took great joy in being a grandfather to his two beloved grandsons, Lucas and Issac. In addition, he is remembered by his stepfather, Roy Feltner, along with many other relatives and friends who embraced him throughout his life.
Tim found immense happiness in the role of grandfather, cherishing the moments spent with his grandchildren and creating lasting memories with family and friends. His love for his family was evident and formed the core of his proudest accomplishments.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara (Barhara) Feltner and John Bach. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion that will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him. His kind spirit and gentle demeanor will be missed dearly.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!