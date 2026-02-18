David McLeod
February 18, 2026
David Alan McLeod, born on December 4, 1979 in Festus, peacefully passed away on January 23, 2026. He was a cherished son, brother, and friend, known for his unwavering love for his family and the joy he found in their company.
David was a man of simple pleasures, with a passion for life that was reflected in everything he did. He was an avid coffee drinker, and it was not uncommon to see him with a warm cup in hand, savoring both the moment and the company around him. His love for fishing and playing pool was a testament to his appreciation for leisure activities, which often turned into joyful gatherings with friends. Additionally, he found comfort in watching television and playing on his PlayStation, indulging in hobbies that brought him happiness and relaxation.
He is survived by his devoted father, Carl A. McLeod; his sister, Tonya Brinley and her husband, Andy; and his brother, Devin Shontz. David was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Ashley Emily, whose absence he carried in his heart.
David will be remembered for his warm spirit, his laughter that filled rooms, and the love he shared with those fortunate enough to know him. His legacy of family devotion and his passion for life's simple joys will live on in the hearts of many.
Visitation was held Thursday, February 12th from 4 to 7 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi with the service taking place at 7 P.M. with Bro. Robert Nash officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
