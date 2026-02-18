Lilburn “Butch” Joseph Cash
February 18, 2026
Lilburn “Butch” Joseph Cash was born on December 28, 1948 in DeSoto. He was the son of William Edward & Anna Bernice (nee Rickman) Cash. He died on February 9, 2026 at his home in Bismarck at the age of 77.
Butch is survived by his sons, Sonny Cash of Bismarck; and Eddie Cash of Alabama; a step-daughter, Cynthia (Joseph Miller) Cummings of Park Hills; grandchildren, Abigail Cash, Vicki (Nathan Leonard) Cummings, and Robert Cummings; great grandchildren, Jacob & Flynn; and siblings, Helen Drennen of Ware; William (Mary) Cash II of Wood River, Illinois; Robert (Pat) Cash of Henley; and Pat (Charles) Robart of Festus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra (nee Smith) Cash; and siblings, Charles Cash, Rosa (Robert) Duren, Mary (Nick) Grana, Clyde (Alice) Cash, Murphy (Norma) Cash, James Cash, and Sandra (Donald) Null; and brother-in-law, Charles Drennen.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto
