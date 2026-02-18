Kenny Ray Wiggins
February 18, 2026
Kenny Ray Wiggins, born on January 31, 1964 in Potosi, passed away on February 7, 2026. A dedicated hard worker, Kenny was a man known for his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. His tenacity and dedication were evident in all aspects of his life, and he took great pride in providing for those he loved.
Kenny found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. He had a profound love for fishing, which often became a cherished activity shared with his friends and family. These moments, spent in the tranquility of nature, were vital to him and allowed him to bond with those closest to him in a meaningful way.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy (Portell) Wiggins. They were married on March 20, 2014 and together built a life filled with love and shared memories. Kenny’s legacy continues through their daughters; Kendria Vance, Heather Reando, and Sierra Reando; and step son Justin Eckhoff. Kenny was also a proud brother to his sister, Robin Rulo, of Potosi. The family ties he nurtured extended further through the smiles of his grandchildren, Logan, Alana, Mason, Jaylee, Zoey, River and Lila. Each grandchild held a special place in his heart, and he reveled in witnessing their growth and achievements. The time he spent with his grandchildren was special.
Kenny was preceded in death by his loving parents, Levon Wiggins and Arminta (Cantrell) Wiggins and his brother, Ricky Wiggins.
In addition to his immediate family, Kenny is remembered fondly by many other relatives and friends whose lives he touched profoundly. His presence will be sorely missed, but his spirit will remain in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 21st, 2026, at 2 P.M. at the New Diggins Tabernacle Church in Mineral Point.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
