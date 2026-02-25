Daniel Nash
February 25, 2026
Daniel Nash, a dedicated and hardworking individual, passed away on February 13, 2026, at the age of 93. Born on September 16, 1932 in Mineral Point, Daniel was a beloved uncle, brother and friend to many.
Daniel's passion for life was evident in the way he embraced his hobbies and interests. He found joy in riding his golf cart, working outside, and taking care of his cattle. Yet it was the warmth of his family that truly brought him happiness. He loved being around his nieces and nephews, often delighting them with treats and taking them on memorable golf cart rides. His dedication to family was a hallmark of his character, and he will be remembered fondly by those he loved.
Daniel is survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will carry forth his memory and spirit. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Nash and Mary Lou (Strader) Nash, as well as his brothers, Henry Nash and Richard Nash, and his sisters, Mamie Ames and Hazel Nash.
A graveside service was held on February 18th at 11 A.M. at Hopewell Cemetery in Mineral Point. His contributions to the lives of those around him will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
