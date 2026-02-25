Annette Rousan
February 25, 2026
Annette (Brown) Rousan, a beloved individual who touched the lives of many, was born on May 22, 1962 in Ironton. She passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, care, and cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.
Annette dedicated a significant part of her life to nurturing others, serving as a school nurse for ten years within the Potosi R-3 School District. As a business owner she was loved by the community. She proudly owned the Fit 4 Life Gym with her husband Robert and two sons, Matt and Bobby and operated a dance studio, Dance 4 Life. Her heart was always filled with compassion, reflecting her very loving and caring personality. Her passion’s enriched the lives of people in the community. Annette's contributions were not only professional but decidedly personal; she had an infectious spirit that encouraged everyone around her to have fun while keeping life’s responsibilities in perspective.
The most precious moments of her life were spent with her family. She found immense joy in baking bread with her grandchildren, bee keeping, gardening and riding roller coasters. Her lively personality brought every experience laughter and joy.
Annette was united in marriage to her beloved husband, Robert Rousan, on December 2, 1980. Their union was a beautiful tapestry woven with love, dedication, and the creation of a wonderful family. Together, they were blessed with two sons, Bobby Rousan and wife Kasey, and Matt Rousan, along with Abigail Adams - instilling in them the same values of love and kindness that defined her spirit.
Continuing her legacy, Annette is survived by seven adoring grandchildren, Grant, Mollie, Maisie, Kalli, Jayde, Bella, and Titus. Each grandchild held a special place in her heart, and her affection for them knew no bounds.
In addition to her immediate family, Annette leaves behind five sisters, Rita Brown of Potosi; Debra Coleman and her husband Mike of Old Mines; Marcia Lawson of Cape Girardeau; Michelle Schmidt and her husband Drew of Farmington; and Margaret Ahern and her husband Michael of Saint Louis, three brothers, Barry Brown and Janell Hill of Potosi; Anthony "Tony" Brown of Old Mines; and Brian Brown and his wife Julie of Old Mines. Each sibling was integral to her life, sharing in both laughter and tears.
Moreover, Annette is survived by her mother-in-law, Dana Rousan, and a special friend, Carla Hloben, both who played significant roles in her world and will hold her memory dear.
While we mourn her passing, it is equally important to remember those who welcomed her into eternal rest. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lee Brown and Regina (Bequette) Brown, along with her brothers, James and Dennis Brown, her father-in-law, William "Buddy" Rousan and brother-in-law, Dennis Lawson. Their love and guidance undoubtedly shaped the remarkable person Annette became.
May we remember and cherish the laughter, warmth, and love that Annette brought into this world. May her memory serve as a reminder to love more deeply, give more generously, and live each day with the joy she exuded so effortlessly.
Visitation was held on February 18th from 4 to 8 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, followed by an additional visitation on February 19th from 9 to 11 A.M., prior to her funeral service at 11 A.M. beginning with the Nightingale Ceremony to honor Annette’s career as a nurse. Pastor Lloyd Pierce officiated the service.
Burial and final prayers took place at Redbud Cemetery in Potosi. Serving as pallbearers were Eric Coleman, Denny Brown, Brad Juliette, Jake Coleman, Phil Doyle, Mark Brown, Todd Strange and Greg Rasnic. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
