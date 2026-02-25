William A. “Billy” DeClue
February 25, 2026
William A. “Billy” DeClue, Jr., age 54, of Pevely, passed away Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at his home. He was born April 22, 1971 in Crystal City, the son of the late Marla Dawn (nee Swift) Heiney and the late William A. DeClue, Sr.
He is survived by his stepmother Patricia (nee Woolbright) DeClue of Richwoods; brothers Charles “Stephen” (Tanya) DeClue of Richwoods and Nick Anderson of Arnold; sister Sandra A. (Carl) Harmon of Crystal City; dear friend Tammy Payne; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Billy was a third-generation worker in the DeClue Grave and Welding Service in Festus.
Visitation was held from 10 A.M. until the time of funeral services at 12 noon on Monday, February 23rd at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Fr. Zach Povis. Interment followed in Horine Cemetery in Richwoods.
