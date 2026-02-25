Ruth Ann Dickey Maxwell
February 25, 2026
Ruth Ann Dickey Maxwell was born on May 20, 1936 in Belgrade to the late A.R. Duty and Eunice (Shipp) Duty. Ruth departed this life on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the age of 89.
Ruth was raised in Belgrade, where she attended school. She met her first husband, Walter R. Dickey, and they were united in marriage on December 18, 1954. Two daughters were born to this union. Ruth loved traveling with Walter in their RV, often accompanied by their family, and together they shared a full and happy life.
Following Walter’s passing, Ruth later found love again and married Robert “Bob” Maxwell on October 16, 2004 at First United Methodist Church. Ruth dearly loved Bob, and they shared the later years of their lives together. They especially enjoyed spending time at their home in Florida, soaking up the summer sun.
Ruth was career-driven and known for her strong work ethic. She spent most of her professional life in the banking industry and worked for St. John’s Bank and Trust Company, where she served as Vice President and Marketing Director before retiring.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Aurra and Eunice Duty; her first husband, Walter Dickey; her second husband, Bob Maxwell; her two daughters, Carolyn Sue Johnson and Terri Lynn Dickey; and her brother-in-law, Dan Perry.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Josh Mitchell (Pam), Justin Dickey, and Zachary Johnson; her great-granddaughter, Hadleigh Johnson; and her sister, Beth Perry.
Visitation was held on Friday, February 13th at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Interment was held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements for Ruth were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
