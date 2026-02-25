Anthony Kyle Yarbrough
February 25, 2026
Anthony Kyle Yarbrough, age 36, of Potosi, passed away on Sunday, February 1, 2026. He was born on April 7, 1989, in Potosi, a beloved son to Georgia Courtaway and the late Luke Yarbrough.
Anthony had a deep love for the outdoors and found peace in nature. He especially enjoyed fishing and spending time riding dirt bikes, street bikes, and motorcycles in general. Hunting was one of his favorite pastimes, whether deer hunting, turkey hunting, or mushroom hunting. Above all, Anthony cherished time spent with two very special family friends, Madison Phares and Brady Yarbrough, creating wonderful memories. He also enjoyed listening to music. In his younger years, Anthony was a talented athlete and excelled in both football and baseball. Known for his big heart, Anthony will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, and love for those closest to him.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his parents, Georgia and Travis McMahan; his siblings, Heather Yarbrough, Stephanie and Craig Karsch, Laura and Danny Luther, and Ethan McMahan; his grandparents, Bob and Kathy McMahan, and Ed and Minnie Kelley; his special uncle and aunt, Kevin and Brenda Yarbrough; as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members who loved him deeply.
He was preceded in death by his father, Luke Yarbrough; his grandfather, Luther “Op” Yarbrough; and his sister, Chrissy Yarbrough.
Visitation for Anthony was held on Thursday, February 5th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Pastor Bryan Buckley officiated his service. Interment and final prayers were held at Hopewell Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Anthony Yarbrough and his family during this time.
