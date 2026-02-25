Frieda Marie Jarvis
February 25, 2026
Frieda Marie Jarvis left this world on Monday, February 2, 2026, at the age of 89, but the love she shared and the life she lived will be remembered always.
She was born on November 4, 1936 in Flat, Missouri, a daughter of the late Leslie Gillam and Nellie (Adams) Gillam. Frieda carried with her the strength and values of her roots throughout her life, touching those around her with quiet grace, kindness, and enduring care.
Frieda was a loving and kind person who loved her family dearly. Through the years, she enjoyed sewing and creating beautiful quilts that will continue to be treasured by those she made them for. She looked forward to annual church conventions in Branson, where she delighted in attending the different shows. Frieda also found great joy in tending to her vegetable garden and caring for her flowers. Her smile and warm spirit will forever be remembered by all who loved her.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her children, Greg (Diane) Jarvis, David Jarvis, and Dawn (Travis) Kunkel; her daughter-in-law, Sherry Jarvis; two sisters, Janet (David) Bettis and Judy (David) Parker. Also surviving are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Nellie Gillam; her husband, Darwin Jarvis; her son, Larry Jarvis; and other dear family members.
Visitation was held Friday, February 6th at DeClue Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Jim Ainley officiated the service, assisted by Pastor Trevor Kean. Interment was held at Czar Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
She was born on November 4, 1936 in Flat, Missouri, a daughter of the late Leslie Gillam and Nellie (Adams) Gillam. Frieda carried with her the strength and values of her roots throughout her life, touching those around her with quiet grace, kindness, and enduring care.
Frieda was a loving and kind person who loved her family dearly. Through the years, she enjoyed sewing and creating beautiful quilts that will continue to be treasured by those she made them for. She looked forward to annual church conventions in Branson, where she delighted in attending the different shows. Frieda also found great joy in tending to her vegetable garden and caring for her flowers. Her smile and warm spirit will forever be remembered by all who loved her.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her children, Greg (Diane) Jarvis, David Jarvis, and Dawn (Travis) Kunkel; her daughter-in-law, Sherry Jarvis; two sisters, Janet (David) Bettis and Judy (David) Parker. Also surviving are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Frieda was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Nellie Gillam; her husband, Darwin Jarvis; her son, Larry Jarvis; and other dear family members.
Visitation was held Friday, February 6th at DeClue Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor Jim Ainley officiated the service, assisted by Pastor Trevor Kean. Interment was held at Czar Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!