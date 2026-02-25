Gary Grant Cannon
February 25, 2026
Gary Grant Cannon, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.
Gary was born on November 22, 1947 in St. Louis, a son of the late Reuben and Ruby (Sprouse) Cannon.
Gary was a devoted fan of Cardinals baseball and loved watching the games on television. He also enjoyed spending time watching classic John Wayne movies. Gary often shared stories from his childhood and the years he spent growing up, reminiscing about memories that shaped his life. In his early years, he had a special fondness for his dogs, especially his beloved beagle known as “Ole Blue.”
Gary was a simple man who kept to himself and found contentment in the quiet comforts of life.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tracey Guelbert & John; four grandchildren, A.J. Williams, Chrissy Williams, Laney Revelle, and Jordan Guelbert; three great-grandchildren, Faith, Moon, and Liam; his brothers and sisters; his girlfriend, Annie Courtway; as well as dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Ruby Cannon; his daughter, and Theresa Kean; and brothers and sisters.
There will be no formal services held for Gary at this time. DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Cannon during this time.
