Thomas M. DeGonia
February 25, 2026
Thomas M. DeGonia, a beloved member of the Mineral Point community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 75, in the comfort of his home. Known to all as Tom, he was born on September 17, 1950 in Mineral Point, a son of the late John B. and Stella (Boyer) DeGonia.
Tom was a proud graduate of Potosi R-3 High School, Class of 1968. On August 1, 1970, he married Katherine Sue Blankenship at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Together, they raised a wonderful family, including sons Thomas M. DeGonia II, John Louis DeGonia, and their foster son Roy Cain, nurturing them with love, guidance, and unwavering support.
Tom had a strong work ethic. He owned and operated DeGonia Contracting, a successful business built on integrity and hard work. Tom’s love for his community extended far beyond his career. He served two terms as Mineral Point Street Commissioner, founded the Mineral Point Lions Club, and held numerous leadership roles, including President, Secretary, and Chairman of the Board. He also assisted in organizing the Richwoods Lions Club and contributed to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission and its Transportation Committee.
Tom’s commitment to youth athletics was notable. In the 1980s, he was appointed to the Missouri State Lions Football Program, serving for 24 years. He organized the Potosi High School Football Booster Club, held four different offices, and joyfully participated in the All-Team Feeding Programs. In the 1990s, he was appointed by the County Commission to the Senior Citizens County Tax Fund Board, serving 14 years and assisting in writing grants for senior transportation and homebound feeding programs. Tom also worked with the Washington County Community Partnership under a Re-Entry Grant, helping parolees reintegrate into society with guidance and compassion.
Tom was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5936, serving as Grand Knight of the Millennium, and as an Honorary Life Member of the 3rd and 4th Degrees. He was a faithful parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, serving as an usher for 56 years.
Tom’s greatest pride was his family. He supported his sons through their high school achievements as All-American graduates, college, and into their professional lives. His devotion was recognized four times by the State of Missouri, by four Representatives and MODOT, honoring the family he nurtured with love, dedication, and integrity.
While proud of his many contributions, Tom would humbly say they were a reflection of his love for his community. As Robert Collier once wrote, “Success is the sum of small efforts repeated,” a sentiment that perfectly embodies Tom’s life.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine Sue DeGonia; his sons, Thomas M. DeGonia II (Betsy), John Louis DeGonia (Ilsa), and Roy Cain (Cindy); nine grandchildren, Olivia, Danny, Jack, Ace, Zavier, Alyx, Maddison, Bryce, Ashley, and Lauren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings John B. DeGonia (Sharon) and Patricia J. DeGonia; and numerous cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Laura DeGonia; maternal grandparents, Louis and Stacey Boyer; his parents, John and Stella DeGonia; and his sister, Mary Ann DeGonia.
Visitation was held at DeClue Funeral Home on Monday, February 9th from 5 to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, February 10th from 9 to 10:45 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 A.M. on Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church, with Fr. Tony Dattilo officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Calvary Cemetery, Potosi. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to DeClue Funeral Home.
