Dawn Regina Cain
February 25, 2026
Dawn Regina Cain, 58, passed away on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.
Dawn was born on January 12, 1968 in Indiana, a daughter of William Downey and Rose Hines. She carried with her a quiet strength and a deep love for her family throughout her life.
Dawn will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Robert Cain; her daughter, Caitlin Cain; and her cherished grandson, Aaron Cain. Her family was the center of her world, and she took great pride in the love they shared.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Downey and Rose Hines.
There will be no formal services held at this time.
Dawn was born on January 12, 1968 in Indiana, a daughter of William Downey and Rose Hines. She carried with her a quiet strength and a deep love for her family throughout her life.
Dawn will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Robert Cain; her daughter, Caitlin Cain; and her cherished grandson, Aaron Cain. Her family was the center of her world, and she took great pride in the love they shared.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Downey and Rose Hines.
There will be no formal services held at this time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!