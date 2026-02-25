Vivian Jerline Lee
February 25, 2026
Vivian Jerline Lee, affectionately known as “Jeri,” was born on March 30, 1941 in Cadet, a daughter of the late Earl Vandergriff and Violet (Hedrick) Vandergriff. Jeri departed this life on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the age of 84.
Jeri grew up in Cadet and attended school in both Mineral Point and Potosi. From a young age, she developed a strong sense of independence and determination that would carry her throughout her life. She was never one to sit still for long - always ready to get out of the house and take a drive or simply doing something to keep herself busy.
Her family was the greatest joy of her life. She loved traveling and especially cherished camping trips at Mark Twain National Forest and throughout Southern Missouri, where many treasured memories were made. In her early years, she even enjoyed motorcycle rides, embracing adventure. On December 8, 1962, Jeri was united to Earl Lee and three sons were born to this union.
Jeri was dedicated and hardworking. She committed herself to earning her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) certification and faithfully served in numerous hospitals and nursing homes from 1977 until her retirement in 1997. She held nursing licenses in Missouri, Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, reflecting both her skill and dedication to caring for others.
In her quiet moments, Jeri enjoyed watching her favorite programs and films such as General Hospital, classic old westerns, and Land Man. Her all-time favorite movie was Gone with the Wind. She was also a devoted fan of Elvis Presley and loved listening to his music. Jeri cheered faithfully for the St. Louis Cardinals - especially when they were winning.
She found pleasure in reading old western and romance novels, playing cards with family and friends, and perfecting her well-known apple pie recipe. Those who knew her will fondly remember both her delicious baking and the warmth she brought to every gathering.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her two sons, Randy (Kay) Lee and Ronald (Lori) Lee; her seven grandchildren, Felicia (Scotty) Croft, Jennifer (DJ) Wright, Jamie Lee, Renee (Daniel) DiLorenzo, Brian Lee, Brittany Lee, and Kyle Lee; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Phyllis) Vandergriff; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Jeri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Lee; her son, Billy Lee; three siblings, Shirley Vandergriff, Mike Vandergriff, and Virgil Vandergriff; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Ola Lee.
Jeri leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and joyful determination. Though her family’s hearts are heavy, they find comfort in the countless memories she created - of laughter, road trips, card games, baseball cheers, and the smell of fresh apple pie from her kitchen. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 17th from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Wednesday, February 18th from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment and final prayers will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Potosi. DeClue Funeral Home is honored to have cared for Jeri's funeral arrangements.
