Pamela Susan Vineyard
February 25, 2026
Pamela Susan Vineyard, lovingly known as Pam to her family and friends, was born on August 19, 1960 in St. Louis, to the late William “Bill” Vineyard and Marilyn (Snyder) Vineyard. She departed this life on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the age of 65.
Pam grew up in the St. Louis area, where she attended Riverview School and graduated in 1977. She went on to attend the University of Washington, earning a degree in Marine Biology. An intelligent and curious woman, Pam had a lifelong appreciation for learning and the natural world. Throughout her life, Pam was a dedicated and dependable worker. She made her home in Bellingham, Washington, where she worked for the Harbor Group, a company that dismantled factories and managed and sold inventory. Later in her career, she worked in Information Technology at Belgrade State Bank, where she faithfully served until her retirement. She approached her work with commitment, skill, and integrity, earning the respect of her colleagues.
Pam had a deep love for travel and adventure. She enjoyed many cruises with her parents, Bill and Marilyn, creating treasured memories together. She especially loved being on the lake skiing, a passion that began at a very young age and reflected her lifelong connection to the water.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Vineyard; her nephew, Jason Vineyard; and other dear relatives.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two brothers, William (Linda) Vineyard and James (Kimberly) Vineyard; her special cousin, Terry Thorpe; as well as her nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Pam will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial gathering to celebrate her life was held on Sunday, February 15th from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Sunlight Cemetery in Belgrade at a later date.
Pam grew up in the St. Louis area, where she attended Riverview School and graduated in 1977. She went on to attend the University of Washington, earning a degree in Marine Biology. An intelligent and curious woman, Pam had a lifelong appreciation for learning and the natural world. Throughout her life, Pam was a dedicated and dependable worker. She made her home in Bellingham, Washington, where she worked for the Harbor Group, a company that dismantled factories and managed and sold inventory. Later in her career, she worked in Information Technology at Belgrade State Bank, where she faithfully served until her retirement. She approached her work with commitment, skill, and integrity, earning the respect of her colleagues.
Pam had a deep love for travel and adventure. She enjoyed many cruises with her parents, Bill and Marilyn, creating treasured memories together. She especially loved being on the lake skiing, a passion that began at a very young age and reflected her lifelong connection to the water.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Vineyard; her nephew, Jason Vineyard; and other dear relatives.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two brothers, William (Linda) Vineyard and James (Kimberly) Vineyard; her special cousin, Terry Thorpe; as well as her nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Pam will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
A memorial gathering to celebrate her life was held on Sunday, February 15th from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Sunlight Cemetery in Belgrade at a later date.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!