Ronald James Pruitt
February 25, 2026
Ronald James Pruitt, of Desloge, passed away on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at his home, at the age of 80. Ron was born on May 18, 1945 in Pendleton, Oregon, a son of the late Henry Pruitt and Margaret (Thebeau) Pruitt. In addition to his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Pruitt.
Ron grew up in the Old Mines area, where he lived for the majority of his life. He attended school at St. Joachim and later Potosi High School. On January 31, 1963, Ron proudly joined the United States Army, serving his country honorably until his discharge on January 26, 1966.
A man of deep and abiding faith, Ron loved the Lord with all of his heart. He was a former member of Potosi Southern Baptist Church and was currently a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Desloge. Ron had a true servant’s heart and found joy in helping wherever there was a need, faithfully working within the church and serving others with humility and love.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Pruitt; four children, Sandy (Glenn) Hollandsworth, Anita (Scott) Barrick, William Pruitt, and Michael (Mary) Pruitt; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two stepdaughters, Dana (Tony) Partney and Renee (Craig) Weeks. He is also survived by seven siblings, Walter Pruitt, Martha Glenn, Paul (Diane) Pruitt, Brenda “Janie” (Jim) Skiles, Dorothy Russell, Ralph Pruitt, and Donna (John) Wideman; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Ron enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures. He loved spoonbill fishing each March, tending his large vegetable garden, and was well known for having a “green thumb.” He operated a large blackberry patch that brought people from all around to pick berries, and he enjoyed canning and making homemade jelly. Ron and Mary Jane loved traveling together and viewing the beautiful scenes of America. He was especially proud to have traveled to Israel twice, trips that held deep personal and spiritual meaning for him.
Ron’s life was completely changed in 1987, and from that point forward he devoted himself to helping others through involvement in the AA program. He loved sharing hope, encouragement, and his testimony, and he made a lasting impact on countless lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Monarch FRC, 1565 Ste. Genevieve Ave., Farmington, MO 63640.
Visitation was held on Thursday, February 12th at First Baptist Church of Desloge. Visitation began at 10:30 a.m. and continued until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Ron received full military honors, presented by the United States Army and VFW Post 6947. Interment will be held at a later date at Redbud Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home of Potosi.
