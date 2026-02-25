Richard William Lowe II
February 25, 2026
Richard William Lowe II, of Potosi, was born on April 27, 1959 in St. Louis, a son of the late Richard William Lowe Sr. and Marcella (Gill) Lowe. Richard passed away suddenly on Monday, February 9, 2026 at his residence at the age of 66.
Richard grew up in St. Louis, where he attended school and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School. From a young age, he held a desire to serve his country, and shortly after completing his education, he joined the United States Marine Corps.
In November of 1980, Richard was united in marriage to Norma Paredes. He loved his wife deeply and devoted himself to building a wonderful life with her. Their marriage was a testament to commitment, partnership, and enduring love, and together they shared many cherished years.
Richard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 until his retirement in 1998. A devoted Marine, he was deeply patriotic and carried a lifelong love for his country. Throughout his distinguished military career, he demonstrated dedication, honor, and unwavering commitment to duty. During his service, Richard earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Good Conduct Medal (1 Silver Star), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3 Bronze Stars) for deployments to Kuwait and Okinawa, Southwest Asia Service Medal (2 Bronze Stars), Kuwait Liberation Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation.
Beyond his military service, Richard appreciated the simple yet meaningful joys of life. He enjoyed woodworking and took pride in crafting picture frames and other handmade items. He enjoyed working on his truck and spending time outdoors - fishing, tending to his land, and enjoying nature. He had a deep interest in history, especially books about wars and military history. Richard loved listening to music, cooking, and, most of all, being surrounded by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard William Lowe Sr. and Marcella Lowe; and his dog, Molly.
Richard leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Norma Lowe; two sisters, Chris Echenrodt and Cindy Toth; as well as half-brothers and half-sisters, nieces, nephews, and many extended family members who will cherish his memory.
Richard will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements will be posted soon with the date and time of his interment. He will receive full military honors presented by the United States Marine Corps.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
