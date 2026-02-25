Milton “Mel” Earl Nul
February 25, 2026
Milton “Mel” Earl Null, 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at his home in Cadet.
Mel was born on July 22, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Milton Erwin Null and Marjorie Marie (Emerson) Cummings. On September 23, 2000, Mel was united in marriage to Barbara Jo Skiles, and together they built a wonderful life filled with love and companionship until her passing.
Mel found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved spending time at home, watching old westerns, and especially caring for his beloved dogs, Tara, Chewie, and Missy. In his younger years, Mel had a talent for woodworking, crafting beautiful clocks and small trinkets with care and skill. He also treasured time spent fishing with his buddies throughout the years, creating memories and friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Mel is survived by his two daughters, Melonie Chapman & Alan, and Carlyn “Lyn” Wise; his brother, Kenneth Null & Ann; his sister, Marjorie Marie Null; half-sisters, Katrina and April; and his cherished grandchildren, Dale Stanfill, Kirstyn Kramlich, Krista Pitts & Tom, Michelle Kerner, and David Wise.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Null; his father, Milton Null & Patricia; his mother, Marjorie Marie Cummings & Richard; his infant brother, Anthony Null; and his son-in-law, Bob Chiverton; and his dog, Tara.
Visitation for Mel was held on Saturday, February 21st at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery, where a graveside service was conducted.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Null during this time.
Mel was born on July 22, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Milton Erwin Null and Marjorie Marie (Emerson) Cummings. On September 23, 2000, Mel was united in marriage to Barbara Jo Skiles, and together they built a wonderful life filled with love and companionship until her passing.
Mel found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He loved spending time at home, watching old westerns, and especially caring for his beloved dogs, Tara, Chewie, and Missy. In his younger years, Mel had a talent for woodworking, crafting beautiful clocks and small trinkets with care and skill. He also treasured time spent fishing with his buddies throughout the years, creating memories and friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Mel is survived by his two daughters, Melonie Chapman & Alan, and Carlyn “Lyn” Wise; his brother, Kenneth Null & Ann; his sister, Marjorie Marie Null; half-sisters, Katrina and April; and his cherished grandchildren, Dale Stanfill, Kirstyn Kramlich, Krista Pitts & Tom, Michelle Kerner, and David Wise.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Null; his father, Milton Null & Patricia; his mother, Marjorie Marie Cummings & Richard; his infant brother, Anthony Null; and his son-in-law, Bob Chiverton; and his dog, Tara.
Visitation for Mel was held on Saturday, February 21st at DeClue Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery, where a graveside service was conducted.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for the family of Mr. Null during this time.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!