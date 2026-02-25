William Wilford Glore
February 25, 2026
William Wilford Glore, lovingly known as “Billy” to those who knew him growing up and “Wil” to many from his workplace, of Sullivan, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the age of 82.
Born on June 18, 1943 in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Leslie E. Glore Sr. and Mary Marie (Degonia) Glore. William grew up in the Stony Point community, where he attended grade school before continuing his education in Potosi.
Billy spent most of his life working in construction, helping build numerous buildings throughout the Potosi area. He took pride in honest, hard work and in knowing the labor of his hands would stand for years to come.
Above all, Billy loved the Lord. Gospel music was one of his greatest joys. He sang and played rhythm guitar with Charles Wright and the Gospel Tones and later with The Spiritual Aires, sharing his faith in churches and gatherings wherever he was invited.
Billy loved traveling and treasured time spent with his family. Many vacations led them to Branson, a favorite destination filled with music and memories. He and his beloved wife, Reda, also enjoyed many trips in their motor home. Over the years, they served as gatekeepers at various campgrounds, forming lasting friendships along the way.
On August 27, 1994, Billy was united in marriage to Reda Huff. Together they shared nearly 32 years of love, laughter, travel, and faithful devotion.
He never met a stranger and was known for his gift of conversation - especially in recent years, when phone calls with family and friends became a special part of his daily life. He was his family’s hero, an inspiration, and the dependable “go-to” man who would help others before himself.
Billy also enjoyed watching episodes of Gunsmoke, listening to Jimmy Swaggart, and cheering contestants on Family Feud.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Reda Glore; five children, Bill (Paula) Glore, Michael (Melinda) Glore, Tonya (Mike) Missey, Randy (Lynn) Stack, and Cindy (Tom) Buettmann; grandchildren, Lacey (Ronnie) Price, Lindsey Glore, Mariah (Robbie) Coleman, Michael (Jessica) Glore, Jr., Beau (Kaci) Missey, Brittany (Ryan) Rickerd, Blake Missey (Chloe Finley), Aaron Cain, Alexis Cain, Conner Cain, Jonathan (Lydia) Stack, Kristen (Mike) Lanham, Danny (Tara) Tod, Katie (Nate) Riegel, Jordan (Amanda) Tod, Eric (Erika) Buettmann, and Sara (Ivan) Hauer; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Roger (Sharon) Glore and Bonnie Pyatt; along with nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Mary Glore; an infant sister, Mary; and three siblings, Leslie E. Glore Jr., Ray Glore, and Barbara Summers.
A time of visitation was held on Wednesday, February 18th from 5 to 8 P.M. and again on Thursday, February 19th from 10 A.M. until the time of his funeral service at 1 P.M., all held at DeClue Funeral Home. Pastor Larry Degonia and Pastor Trevor Kean officiated. Interment and final prayers were held at New Diggins Cemetery by Pastor Harvey Price Jr.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have cared for Billy’s funeral arrangements.
