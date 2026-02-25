Sandra Faye (Gilliam) Brame
February 25, 2026
Sandra Faye (Gilliam) Brame, 67, of Pevely, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026.
Sand, as most knew her by, was born on March 4, 1958, in Courtois, a daughter of the late Merlin Gilliam and Halie (Blair) Gilliam. She grew up in Belgrade and attended Valley Caledonia School, graduating with the Class of 1976.
On August 3, 1996, Sandy was united in marriage to Michael Brame at the First Church of God of Desloge. Together they shared nearly thirty wonderful years of memories together.
Sandy had a strong work ethic and a desire to continue learning throughout her life. She worked at Brown Shoe Company and later at Walmart for many years. Determined to further her education, she earned her Associate’s Degree from Mineral Area College and went on to work for the State of Missouri Social Services Division as a Secretary.
Faith played an important role in Sandy’s life. In her younger years, she attended the First Church of God in Belgrade, and later attended Bethesda General Baptist Church of Imperial. She deeply loved her church family and found comfort and joy in worship and fellowship.
Sandy was a woman of many simple but meaningful joys. She loved playing the piano at church and crocheting beautiful blankets for her family, each stitch made with love. She enjoyed watching old television shows on VHS tapes she had recorded years ago, reliving fond memories. She treasured late-night conversations and could spend hours talking on the phone with those she loved. Her family meant everything to her.
Sandy also had a special place in her heart for her dogs, loving each one dearly, especially her last beloved companion, Chewy.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Brame; her sister, Sharon “Kay” Jones; her sister-in-law, Mary Gilliam; and her cherished nieces and nephews, Tracey & Travis Saffer, Melissa Gilliam-Kellogg, Gary “TJ” Jones, Jr., Michael & Jaclyn Gilliam, Kari Jones, and Rebecca Jones. She is also survived by many dear cousins and many great-great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sibling, Avondel “Von” Gilliam; and many aunts and uncles.
Visitation was held on Friday, February 20th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. Interment and final prayers were held at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Ms. Brame during this time.
