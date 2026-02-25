Jerry Wayne Jenkins
February 25, 2026
Jerry Wayne Jenkins, 73, of Belgrade, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2026.
Jerry was born on April 18, 1952, in Belgrade, a son of the late Dewey Jenkins and Dorothy (Allen) Jenkins. He grew up on Hazel Creek, where his love for the outdoors began - a passion that would remain with him throughout his life.
Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who found joy in hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed camping at Peck Ranch in southern Missouri and visiting McCormack Lake within the beautiful Mark Twain National Forest. Whether in the woods, by the water, or gathered around a campfire, those moments brought him peace and happiness.
For 32 dedicated years, Jerry worked for Chrysler, providing faithfully for his family. In his free time, he could often be found cheering from the stands at his grandchildren’s basketball and baseball games, proudly supporting each of their activities. He loved classic television, especially Gunsmoke and The Rifleman, and he filled his home with the sound of Gospel music playing on his record player. Jerry also took great pride in his 2018 Dodge Challenger and loved taking it out for a drive.
He treasured his faithful companions, his beloved cat Miss Blacky and his dog Shelby. He shared countless laughs and memories with his best friend, Jack Asbridge. Above all else, Jerry loved his family deeply. His children and grandchildren were the center of his world, and his faith in the Lord guided him throughout his life.
Jerry is survived by his children, Shanna Loughary & Cory, Jarrod Jenkins & Danielle, and Cody Jenkins; his grandchildren, Kiana Laramore & Justin, Keeton Loughary & Maliyah, Reghan Jenkins, Makenna Jenkins, and Keller Loughary; his great-grandchildren, Gracie and Micah Laramore, and a grandson Laramore on the way; his siblings, Joseph & Diann Jenkins, George Jenkins, Pamela & Alan Timmerman, Mary Catherine Brown, Geraldine Allen, and Marcia Myers; along with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings, Orville Jenkins, Bernelle (Jenkins) Glassey, and Patsy (Jenkins) Dane; and his brothers-in-law, Raymond Brown and Bill Alan.
Visitation for Jerry was held on Saturday, February 21st at DeClue Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Visitation resumed on Sunday, February 22nd, beginning at 12 noon. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Elder Mike Jarvis officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at Jenkins Cemetery.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Jenkins’ family during this time.
