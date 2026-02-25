Donnie Lee Goodson
February 25, 2026
Donnie Lee Goodson of Blackwell, was born on May 23, 1942 in Palmer, a son of the late Donald and Ruby (Brewer) Goodson. Donnie departed this life at his home on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the age of 83.
On June 29, 1968, he was united in marriage to Donna Smith, and together they shared 57 years of marriage. For approximately 40 years, Donnie and Donna made their home in Valle Mines, before moving to Blackwell to be nearer to their family.
Throughout his career, Donnie worked in various maintenance roles for different companies. He took pride in honest work and in providing for those he loved.
Donnie truly had a green thumb and faithfully raised a bountiful vegetable garden each year, sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. He took great pride in mowing his lawn and keeping a beautifully manicured yard. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and attending shooting matches throughout the region. In quieter moments, he could often be found relaxing while watching his favorite westerns.
Above all, Donnie cherished time spent with his family. He especially treasured moments with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him immeasurable pride and happiness.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Goodson; his children, Nathan (Rachel) Goodson, Micky Goodson, Carol Lee “Sissy” (Gary) Mims, and Danny (Hazle) Goodson; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Braelyn, Emerson, and Ashley; two great-grandchildren, Halow and Harmoni; his sister, Diane (Randy) Cain; his brother-in-law, Chris Stringer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by four siblings, Vernon Goodson, Billy Goodson, Davy Goodson, and Debbie Stringer; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Betty Smith.
A time of visitation was held on Tuesday, February 24th from 3 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 6 p.m., held at DeClue Funeral Home with Harvey Price Jr. officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the New Diggins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
