Nancy Jane Gibson
February 25, 2026
Nancy Jane Gibson of Mineral Point, departed this life on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the age of 75. She was born on March 6, 1950, in Bismarck, a daughter of the late Ted Wilkins and Lucille (Null) Wilkins.
Nancy grew up in Bismarck, where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1968. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Herbert Gibson, on April 25, 1970. Together they shared nearly 56 years of life, love, and cherished memories.
Family was at the very center of Nancy’s life. She loved with her whole heart and devoted herself completely to those she held dear. She was someone you could always turn to for sound advice - and she would lovingly tell you the truth, whether you were ready to hear it or not. Her strength, honesty, and unwavering support were gifts to all who knew her.
Nancy treasured the time she spent with Herb. Whether browsing antique malls or proudly showing their 1953 Chevy at car shows around the area, they found joy simply being together. She especially loved family gatherings, where her famous chicken and dumplings were always a highlight. Nancy also enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time at the KC Hall in Old Mines with her dear friend, Lisa Owens, making memories filled with laughter and friendship.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Herbert Gibson; two children, Bryan Gibson and Madonna, and Kim Allen (John); six grandchildren, Samantha (Devin) Nahlik, Taylor (TJ) Klem, Cole (Madison) Morgan, Lela Williams, Dakota Allen, and Jeremy (Lexy) Allen; six great-grandchildren, Emoree, Easton, Jase, Aspynn, Linkin, and Jax; four siblings, Ted Wilkins (Karen), Jimmy Wayne Wilkins, Kevin Wilkins (Sheila), and Keith Wilkins (Linda); along with nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Maudie Gibson.
A time of visitation was held on Tuesday, February 24th from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 12 noon, held at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements for Nancy were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Nancy grew up in Bismarck, where she attended school and graduated with the Class of 1968. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Herbert Gibson, on April 25, 1970. Together they shared nearly 56 years of life, love, and cherished memories.
Family was at the very center of Nancy’s life. She loved with her whole heart and devoted herself completely to those she held dear. She was someone you could always turn to for sound advice - and she would lovingly tell you the truth, whether you were ready to hear it or not. Her strength, honesty, and unwavering support were gifts to all who knew her.
Nancy treasured the time she spent with Herb. Whether browsing antique malls or proudly showing their 1953 Chevy at car shows around the area, they found joy simply being together. She especially loved family gatherings, where her famous chicken and dumplings were always a highlight. Nancy also enjoyed trips to the casino and spending time at the KC Hall in Old Mines with her dear friend, Lisa Owens, making memories filled with laughter and friendship.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Herbert Gibson; two children, Bryan Gibson and Madonna, and Kim Allen (John); six grandchildren, Samantha (Devin) Nahlik, Taylor (TJ) Klem, Cole (Madison) Morgan, Lela Williams, Dakota Allen, and Jeremy (Lexy) Allen; six great-grandchildren, Emoree, Easton, Jase, Aspynn, Linkin, and Jax; four siblings, Ted Wilkins (Karen), Jimmy Wayne Wilkins, Kevin Wilkins (Sheila), and Keith Wilkins (Linda); along with nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Virgil and Maudie Gibson.
A time of visitation was held on Tuesday, February 24th from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 12 noon, held at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements for Nancy were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!