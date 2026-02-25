Nancy Evelyn Clift
February 25, 2026
Nancy Evelyn Clift of Lindale, Georgia, formerly of Belgrade, departed this life on October 28, 2025 at the age of 79.
Nancy was born on October 24, 1946 in Ironton, a beloved daughter of the late Howard Brooks and Doris (Martin) Brooks. She was raised with strong family values and a loving spirit that she carried throughout her life.
Nancy graduated from Valley High School with the Class of 1964. While in school, she met her forever love, Terry Clift. Shortly after graduation, Nancy and Terry were united in marriage on April 10, 1965. Together they shared nearly 60 wonderful years of marriage, building a life centered on love, devotion, and family. Three children were born to this union, and Nancy dedicated herself wholeheartedly to her role as wife and mother.
Nancy was a diligent and dedicated worker throughout her career as an accountant. She took great pride in her work and was known for her integrity and strong work ethic. Among the places she was employed were Winn-Dixie, Target, and Amy Accountancy. Her professionalism and reliability earned the respect of both colleagues and clients alike.
Above all, Nancy loved her family. She and Terry shared a passion for travel and enjoyed exploring the world together. Among her favorite destinations were Austria, Germany, and France. Together, they visited 34 countries, creating treasured memories along the way. Nancy also enjoyed many cruises and embraced every opportunity for adventure.
When at home, Nancy found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved reading romance novels and watching classic films starring some of her favorite actors and actresses, including Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. She also delighted in watching beloved television shows such as I Love Lucy, which brought her many smiles over the years.
In addition to her father and mother, Nancy was also preceded in death by many other dear family members whom she loved deeply.
Those who remain to treasure her memory include her loving husband, Terry W. Clift of Lindale, Georgia; her three children, Michelle R. Crane (Barry), Kellie D. Hoke, and Chad W. Clift (Tori); her grandchildren, Charles “Charlie” Hoke, Margaret “Maisie” Hoke, Sean W. Clift, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Clift, Archie Clift, Jemma Clift, and Winnie Clift; her two sisters, Janice Stricklin (Tom) and Joyce Land (Glen); as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Belgrade Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2026 from 10 A.M. until the time of her Memorial Service at 11 A.M., with Glen Land officiating. Nancy will be laid to rest in the Belgrade Methodist Cemetery following her memorial service. Arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
May her memory bring comfort and peace to all who knew and loved her.
