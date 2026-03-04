Dorothy Ilene Wilkinson
March 04, 2026
Dorothy Ilene Wilkinson, of Potosi, was born on September 18, 1944 in Potosi, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marple (Matchell) Griggs. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the age of 81.
Dorothy grew up in Potosi, where her family homestead was located on the grounds that are now the Potosi City Park. One of fourteen siblings, she learned early the importance of faith, family, and perseverance. She attended Potosi School and graduated with the Class of 1962.
She worked briefly as a waitress at the YMCA. Dorothy was first married to Vernon Davis, who preceded her in death at a young age. She later married Adolph Wilkinson, and together they built a life centered on family and faith.
Dorothy was a faithful member of Potosi Pentecostal Church and loved the Lord wholeheartedly. Her life reflected her strong Christian faith through her loyalty, forgiveness, humor, and unconditional love. She enjoyed reading her Bible and a wide variety of books, solving word puzzles, and coloring by number on her phone. In earlier years, she delighted in tending her vegetable garden and canning its harvest. She was known for faithfully cooking eggs, bacon, and biscuits each morning — a cherished tradition for her family. Holiday gatherings and family reunions were especially meaningful to her, as family was always her greatest joy. Nearly twenty years ago, Dorothy was diagnosed with lymphoma. Through strength, faith, and determination, she courageously fought and overcame the disease.
She is survived by her children, Paula (Charles) Williams, Christal Wilkinson, Marcia (Jeremiah) Murphy, and Alex (Matti) Wilkinson; her stepdaughter, Marti Soler; twelve grandchildren, with another expected in June; nineteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; her siblings, Thomas Griggs, Shirley Griggs, Gerri Lawson, Carolyn (Ted) Pashia, Dianne (Lonnie) Masson, and Donna Griggs; daughters-in-law, Shelbie Wilkinson and Lavern Wilkinson; along with many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Davis; her second husband, Adolph Wilkinson; her step-sons, Wayne and Norman Wilkinson; her grandchildren, Felicia Wilkinson, Amy Wilkinson, Darrell Wilkinson, and Logan Wilkinson; an infant brother; her siblings, Floyd and Ronald Griggs, Iva Lee Griggs, Florence Masson, Beulah Hollinsworth, and Goldie Bibb; and her daughter-in-law, Marlene Wilkinson.
A time of visitation was held on Friday, February 27th from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Saturday, February 28th from 9 A.M. until the time of her funeral service at 11 A.M. held at Potosi Pentecostal Church with Pastor Charles Williams officiating. Interment and final prayers were held at White Oak Grove Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
