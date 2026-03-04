Diana Kay Rawlins
March 04, 2026
Diana Kay Rawlins, 69, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Diana was born on July 5, 1956, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel (LaChance) Stringer.
On February 4, 1977, she was united in marriage to Larry Rawlins, sharing 37 years together. Their marriage was one of deep love and devotion. Diana loved Larry so very much and missed him dearly every day since his passing in 2014.
Diana loved her grandchildren. They were the light of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. She treasured time with her family and found her greatest joy simply being together. Diana was a fierce protector of those she loved, always putting her family first and standing strong for them in every season of life.In her early years, Diana enjoyed cooking for her family, always making sure everyone was well fed and cared for. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time visiting and laughing with friends. Among her favorite television programs were Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, General Hospital, and the Game Show Network — shows she faithfully watched and enjoyed. Most importantly, Diana made peace with her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Rawlins; her siblings, Dennis Stringer, Nancy Davis, Frankie Lee Davis, Glenda Brewer, Wayne Stringer, Rita Pruitt, and Betty Lashley; her in-laws, Marie Barron, Roger Lashley, Debbie Stringer, and Beverly Stringer; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Estle and Hilda Rawlins.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Renee (Chuck) Cantrell; three sons, Rodney (Stephanie) Rawlins, Chris (Morgan) Rawlins, and Jeremy (Natalie) Rawlins; and a special son, Eric Dunn. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Tim (Hope) Cantrell, Kayti (Tyler) Davis, Steven Moore (Carissa), Savannah (Richard) House, Julia (Michael) Popejoy, Zachariah (Alex) Niehause, Allison (Ethan) Boyle, Blake Rawlins, Brant (Kailey) Rawlins, Logan (Madison) Rawlins, Hayden (Emily) Rawlins, Hayley Rawlins, Tyler Dunn, and Eric Dunn; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Lenora, Miles, Gentry, Camden, Ivy, Emily, Xavier, Matthew, Lily, Elijah, Skylar, Codiak, and Athena. She is further survived by her beloved siblings, Virgil Barron, Connie (Danny) Bradley, and Chris Stringer; brothers-in-law, Craig Brewer and Walter Pruitt; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A time of visitation was held on Thursday, February 26th from 5 to 8 P.M. Visitation resumed on Friday, February 27th from 9 A.M. until the time of her funeral service at 11 A.M., all held at DeClue Funeral Home.
Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home. Diana will be remembered for her loving heart, unwavering devotion to her family, strong spirit, and deep faith. Her memory will forever be treasured by all who knew and loved her.
