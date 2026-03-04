Rev. Firmin David Gettinger
March 04, 2026
Rev. Firmin David Gettinger, of Potosi, was born on January 3, 1928 in Elvins, a son of the late Mabry Lee and Hettie Louise (Burch) Gettinger. Rev. Gettinger went to his Heavenly home on Friday, February 27, 2026 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 98.
Firmin grew up in Elvins and, just after finishing school at the age of 18, was drafted into the United States Army. He faithfully served his country as a Military Policeman at the close of World War II. Following his time in service, he worked for many years in construction with Fred Luth Construction as a blaster, a role that reflected his strength, skill, and tireless work ethic.
On July 19, 1951, Firmin was united in marriage to Norma Ruth Hampton. Together they shared 71 years of love, devotion, and cherished memories before her passing on June 18, 2023. Side by side, they built a life grounded in faith, family, and hard work.
Later in life, Firmin answered the call into the ministry. He spent many years evangelizing, faithfully preaching the Gospel and praying for “just one more soul” to be saved. He enjoyed many wonderful services at Big River Assembly and remained steadfast in his faith throughout his life. More than anything, he lived a true Christian life before his family, leading by example in word and deed. He loved reading his Bible and singing praises to the Lord. Over the years, he sang in three different gospel groups, each alongside beloved family members.
Firmin found great joy in the blessings of country life. He loved planting a large vegetable garden and harvesting its bounty after months of hard work alongside his wife, Ruth. He especially enjoyed planting flowers, with irises being his favorite. He treasured coon hunting, camping trips in Versailles, and the many memories made outdoors with those he loved most.
Rev. Gettinger’s life was marked by unwavering faith, devotion to his family, and a deep desire to serve others. His legacy of prayer, service, and steadfast belief will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his six children, Mary Ann Todd; Sue Payne; David Gettinger and wife, Terry; Rhonda Tallman and husband, Randy; Gary Gettinger; and Steven Gettinger and wife, Paula; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Lee Johnston; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Ruth Gettinger; his daughter, Diana Callahan; sons-in-law, Donnie Callahan and Dusty Todd; grandson, Justin Callahan; great-great-grandson, Remingten Crane; his siblings, Rev. Paul Benham, Wanda Hale, Adolph Gettinger, Jean Studdard, Fern Harper, Faye Gettinger, and John Gettinger; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Hazel Hampton; along with many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Wednesday, March 4th from 9 A.M. until the time of his Homegoing Service at 11 A.M., held in the DeClue Chapel. Pastors Matt Woods and Randy Ruble officiated. Interment and final prayers were held at Big River Cemetery in Irondale.
Firmin will receive full military funeral honors presented by the United States Army and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6947.
A faithful servant. A devoted husband. A loving father, grandfather, and friend.
He prayed for one more soul. He preached the Gospel without compromise. He lived his faith before his family.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”— Matthew 25:23
Funeral arrangements for Rev. Gettinger were respectfully cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
