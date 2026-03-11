Steven Pease, Sr.
March 11, 2026
Steven D. Pease Sr., a cherished figure known for his unwavering support and kind nature, passed away on February 14, 2026 at the age of 71. Born on December 3, 1954 in St. Louis, Steven was a natural problem solver, always ready to lend a helping hand to others. His gentle demeanor and ability to fix things made him a reliable friend and family member.
Throughout his life, Steven enjoyed various hobbies that brought him joy, including camping, fishing, and working on cars. He found great happiness in the simple pleasures of life, particularly in the company of his family. A man of few words, his actions spoke volumes about the love he had for his loved ones.
Steven is survived by his fiance, Becky Brockman; his daughter, Sabrina Thompson of DeSoto; and his son, Steven Pease Jr. He also leaves behind a sister, Brenda Thread and her husband Andy of Richwoods, and a brother, William E Pease of Richwoods, also his “adopted daughters” Jennifer, Haley, and Heather Brockman. His legacy continues through his beloved grandchildren, James (Kelsi), Mickayla (Jon), Dylan, Diamond (Enrico), Dawson, Gage, and Julie, Stephan, Sophia and Mariah
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherril (Barnes) Pease, who passed away in 2001, as well as his mother, Betty (Bracken) Pease, and father, William "JR" Pease. Steven also mourned the loss of his grandson, Caleb Thompson, and great-grandchild, Gunner.
As friends and family gather to remember Steven, they will undoubtedly recall the warmth of his spirit and the countless ways he enriched their lives. His dedication to those around him and his love for family will forever be cherished by all who knew him.
No services will be held. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
