Margaret A. Wilkinson
March 11, 2026
Margaret A. Wilkinson, of Bismarck, was born on December 22, 1936 in Paris, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Virgil McKinney and Frances (Browning) McKinney. Margaret passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026 at Parkland Health Center at the age of 89.
Known to many as a “spicy Irish lady,” Margaret balanced her spirited personality with a deeply loving heart. She was quick-witted, strong-minded, and full of life, yet tender and devoted to those she loved. Her family was her greatest joy, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure.
Margaret was a talented and creative woman. She loved sewing and crocheting, drew beautiful pictures, and was truly a crafty lady in every sense. She was the co-owner and operator of G & M Service Station in Caledonia.
She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. Margaret loved fishing with her family, tending her vegetable garden, and caring for her flowers - roses being her favorite. Her home was always welcoming; no one ever left without something to eat, as she made sure snacks and candy were always on hand. Sunday coffee time often turned into a full afternoon dinner filled with laughter and conversation.
Margaret enjoyed playing Scrabble and watching westerns, especially those starring John Wayne. In her lighter moments, she could still “cut a rug” to the jitterbug with her daughter, Karen. She was always ready to start her day early - hair fixed and makeup perfectly applied - prepared to greet the world with her signature style and grace.
Margaret was united in marriage to Jesse Wilkinson on November 3, 1995, and they shared many loving years together until his passing on April 6, 2022.
Margaret is preceded in death by her father, Virgil McKinney; her mother, Frances Schewe; her dad, Chester Schewe; her husband, Jesse Wilkinson; the father of her children, Matthew Eugene Jellinek; her son, John Jellinek; and two brothers, Bill (Joan) McKinney and Wayne McKinney.
Margaret’s memory will be cherished by her family which includes her daughter, Karen Sadler (husband, Bob); her grandchildren, Michelle Mork (husband, Shawn), Bobby Sadler (wife, Ciara), Christine McKern (husband, Mark), Steven Sadler (wife, Cindy), Jennifer Jellinek, Sarah Radford (husband, Tom), and Danny Jellinek (wife, Julie); her great-grandchildren, Tim (Makayla) Mork, Shawn D. Mork and Miranda, Tyler (Avery) Mork, and Garrett Mork and Madi; Keaton Sadler and Gracin Sadler; Chloe Radford and Jessie Radford; Mackenzie Jellinek, Natalie Jellinek, and Matthew Jellinek; her great-great-grandson, Walker; her sister-in-law, Joyce McKinney; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A time of visitation was held on Friday, March 6th from 3:30 to 6 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. A funeral service began at 6 P.M. with Pastor Cindy Sadler officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
