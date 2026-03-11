Timothy Allen Cooper,
March 11, 2026
Timothy Allen Cooper, of Belgrade, was born on May 18, 1958 in Freeport, Texas, a son of the late William Troy Cooper and the late Maurelian Charlotte (Sparks) Cooper. Tim departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2026 at his home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 67.
Tim was united in marriage to Donna Sadler on a beautiful sunny day, September 18, 1993 in Belgrade. Together they shared 32 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and many cherished memories.
Tim grew up in Angleton, Texas, where his parents first met. Later, he and his family moved to Belgrade to help care for his grandparents when their health began to decline. Over time, Belgrade became the place Tim proudly called home.
Tim worked as a truck driver for Parrish Trucking. In his spare time, Tim enjoyed playing video games and spending time talking on the CB radio, where he was known by the handle “Whitesnake.” He also enjoyed fishing and camping in earlier years and spending time outdoors. Music was another passion of his, and he especially enjoyed classic rock from the 1960s through the early 2000s, including artists such as Whitesnake, ZZ Top, and Bob Seger. Tim will be remembered for his easy going nature, his sense of humor, and the love he had for his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two nephews, Joshua MaGee and Caleb Cooper; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Geraldine Sadler; and other dear relatives.
Tim is survived by his loving wife, Donna Cooper; his son, Zachary (Chelsey) Sadler; two grandchildren, Jase and Gracelynn Sadler; three siblings, Charlotte Cooper, Mark Cooper, and Paul (Beth) Cooper; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Glenda Sadler; a good friend, Zach Bilbruck; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will cherish his memory.
Visitation was held on Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 8 P.M. at DeClue Funeral Home. Visitation resumed on Friday, March 6th from 9 A.M. until the time of his funeral service at 11 A.M., held in the DeClue Chapel. Pastor Joe Jackson officiated. Interment and final prayers were held at Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Belgrade.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
