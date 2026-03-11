Marvin Wayne Bowles Sr.
March 11, 2026
Marvin Wayne Bowles Sr., known by his family and friends as “Buck,” was born on March 31, 1947, near Furnace Creek, the son of the late Charles Lester Bowles and Edna (Head) Bowles. Buck departed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Mercy Hospital at the age of 78 years.
On January 9, 1965, Buck was united in marriage to Rita Ann Snowdell, and together they shared 57 wonderful years before her passing on April 3, 2022.
In his younger years, Buck enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and hunting in general. He loved working on his farm and could often be found riding his tractor. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting and spending time outdoors. Buck and Rita especially enjoyed traveling West camping with family members, making many cherished memories along the way.
Buck retired from Chrysler after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He was known as a hard worker who was dependable and faithful, regardless of the weather or circumstances.
In his later years, Buck enjoyed the quiet comfort of his home. He liked spending time in the kitchen experimenting with different foods and baking.
Buck is survived by his four children, Randall Bowles and wife Jennifer, Alice Byington and husband Dennis, Edna Batey and husband Terry, and Marvin Bowles Jr. and wife Tracy; ten grandchildren, Amanda Murray and husband Frederick, Devin Bowles, Brandon Bowles, Ryan Eye and Brittney Silkwood, Randall Bowles and wife Brittney, Ryan Breakfield, Terah Miller, Shawn Batey, Hannah Batey, and Veronica Bowles; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Dodson and Shirley Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita Bowles on April 3, 2022; his son, James Lester Bowles; his grandson, Nathan Wayne Bowles; five siblings, Redia Gurlean Robinson, Betty Dotson, Carol Large, Marple Brawley, and Ivan Bowles; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Alice Snowdell.
Visitation was held on Monday, March 9th from 10:30 A.M. until 1 PM. Interment and final prayers were held at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Potosi.
Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home. Honoring Buck by serving as pallbearers were Devin Bowles, Brandon Bowles, Ryan Eye, Randy Bowles, Dahlton Miller, and Ryan Breakfield.
