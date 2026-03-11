Patrick Deon Whittaker
March 11, 2026
Patrick Deon Whittaker, of Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2026, at the age of 67.
Patrick was born on June 7, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Homer and Doris (Patterson) Whittaker.
Patrick enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He loved riding his bike all over and listening to music, especially AC/DC, Bob Seger, and other classic rock bands. Patrick was also known for entertaining his family with his favorite “jig,” which always brought smiles and laughter. Affectionately nicknamed “Pat in the Hat,” he had a personality that those who knew him will always remember. Patrick enjoyed watching westerns and spent many years working with a tree service, where he especially appreciated being outdoors.
Patrick is survived by his six children, Misty Guerra Hagerman, Dustin Mergenthal, Joshua Mergenthal, Bradley Mergenthal, Shawn Mergenthal, and Scottie Culp; his sister, Virginia Givans; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward Whittaker, Larry Whittaker, Jim Whittaker, Jerry Whittaker, Molly Whittaker, and Thomas Whittaker; and by the mother of his children, Betty Berry.
In keeping with Patrick’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Whittaker’s family during this difficult time.
