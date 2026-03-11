Betty Ann Nickelson
March 11, 2026
Betty Ann Nickelson, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2026. She was born on December 31, 1939 to Paul & Suzie Bourisaw, in Old Mines.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Lloyd “Blozie” Nickelson; her son, Randy Nickelson; her brother, Victor Bourisaw; her sister, Jean Merseal; her mother-in-law, Mae Ellen Nickelson; a grandson; great-grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
In her younger years, Betty hosted her own radio show and loved singing country and gospel music - gifts that stayed with her throughout her life. She found her greatest happiness in being with family and in watching her children and grandchildren grow. Betty also held close the years spent on the family farm, working side-by-side with Lloyd and helping care for the land and home they built together. A devoted homemaker and wonderful cook, she welcomed others with warmth and made sure no one ever left her home without feeling cared for.
More than anything, Betty loved Jesus, and her faith shaped the way she loved - steady, sincere, and rooted in kindness. She trusted the Lord through every season, and that relationship guided her daily life and walk in faith. Betty was a loyal member of First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City and a devoted follower of Jimmy Swaggert’s Media Church, which she watched faithfully every Sunday. She very much looked forward to watching the Presleys’ Country Jubilee on RFD-TV each week. Betty was also a cherished member of the “The Flower Patch Peeps,” where she was embraced by a caring community and held a special place in the hearts of many.
When she was feeling well, Betty loved taking trips to Branson with her best friend, Rita Rueschhoff, who brought so much humor, joy, and love to her life.
Betty’s faith was a steady comfort and a source of hope. In the words of “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You,” she looked forward to the day when she could walk “hand-in-hand” once more with those she loved, in a place of peace and everlasting joy.
Betty is survived by her children, Darrell Nickelson; Dennis Nickelson (Tammy); Debbie Johnson (Bob); Sandi Thompson (Kerry); Robbie Nickelson (Brenda); Michael Nickelson (Dave Nickelson-Rueschhoff); 21 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Betty’s legacy is one of faith, family, music, hard work, and a love that will continue to be felt and remembered by all who knew her.
