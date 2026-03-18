Theresa James
March 18, 2026
Theresa Carolyn James, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, at the age of 80. Born on October 2, 1945 in St. Louis, Theresa was a person who embraced family and cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.
Theresa was known for her deep commitment to her family. She always made time for her daughters, Shelia James, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Demos. Her grandchildren, Lorelei James (Will), Wesley James, Oliver Demos-James, Myles, and Rex brought her immense joy and pride. Her love for them was evident in every interaction, and she never missed an opportunity to show her support and affection.
In addition to her role as a dedicated family member, Theresa had a vibrant personality that shone through in her many hobbies. An ardent fan of Elvis Presley, she enjoyed dancing to his music and reminiscing about the joy it brought into her life. She loved to garden, creating beautiful spaces filled with blooming flowers, and her talent for crocheting resulted in many cherished gifts for her family. During the holidays, her baking skills were on full display as she prepared cookies that became a delightful tradition for her loved ones.
Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Linda Jacques and Valerie Pitre, and a brother, Timothy Farace. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, especially her family, who will carry her legacy of love and devotion forward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Leon James, she was united in marriage to Wesley on August 31, 1963. Her son, Todd James, along with her mother, Lucille Gertrude (Heidebur) Holcomb, brothers, Tom and Dominic Farace, and her sister, Mary Rotter. Each of them played a significant role in shaping the incredible woman she became, and their memories will remain a cherished part of her story.
Theresa will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, her infectious spirit, and the warmth she brought into the lives of those around her. Her loving soul will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Theresa was known for her deep commitment to her family. She always made time for her daughters, Shelia James, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Demos. Her grandchildren, Lorelei James (Will), Wesley James, Oliver Demos-James, Myles, and Rex brought her immense joy and pride. Her love for them was evident in every interaction, and she never missed an opportunity to show her support and affection.
In addition to her role as a dedicated family member, Theresa had a vibrant personality that shone through in her many hobbies. An ardent fan of Elvis Presley, she enjoyed dancing to his music and reminiscing about the joy it brought into her life. She loved to garden, creating beautiful spaces filled with blooming flowers, and her talent for crocheting resulted in many cherished gifts for her family. During the holidays, her baking skills were on full display as she prepared cookies that became a delightful tradition for her loved ones.
Theresa is survived by her two sisters, Linda Jacques and Valerie Pitre, and a brother, Timothy Farace. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, especially her family, who will carry her legacy of love and devotion forward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Leon James, she was united in marriage to Wesley on August 31, 1963. Her son, Todd James, along with her mother, Lucille Gertrude (Heidebur) Holcomb, brothers, Tom and Dominic Farace, and her sister, Mary Rotter. Each of them played a significant role in shaping the incredible woman she became, and their memories will remain a cherished part of her story.
Theresa will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, her infectious spirit, and the warmth she brought into the lives of those around her. Her loving soul will be dearly missed and forever remembered.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All arrangements were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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