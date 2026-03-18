Kathy Cain
March 18, 2026
Kathy Cain, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, peacefully departed this life on March 3, 2026, at the age of 66. Born on December 31, 1959 in Bertrand, Kathy was known for her loving nature and vibrant spirit that touched the lives of everyone around her.
Kathy's passions included fishing and playing cards, particularly her favorite game, Big Fish. She found joy in simple pleasures such as shopping and watching television, with a special fondness for shows like Chicago Fire and The Voice. Additionally, Kathy cherished her time spent playing Bingo and particularly valued the moments she shared with her family.
Kathy was a devoted mother to her children. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Bone and her husband Mark of Potosi, and her son, Billy Cain and his wife Jamie of Potosi. She took great pride in her role as a grandmother to Lucas (Haley), Eli (Haley), Dustin, Nikki, KK, Cody, Brooke (Dylan), and Katie, and she was blessed with two great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Kathy is survived by three sisters - Ruby Daring and her husband Noel of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Evelyn Ames of Middlebrook, and Joyce Carr of Potosi - as well as two brothers, Eddie Harr and his wife Sherry of Bismarck and Raymond Harr and his wife Tracy of Ironton.
Kathy's warmth and nurturing demeanor extended beyond her family to her special friends, John Higginbotham and Les Leftridge, who cherished their time together.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Smith) Compton, her daughter, Kimberly Birdsong, granddaughter, Brianne Benak and her sisters, Debbie Snyder, Carolyn Willhelm, and Pam Downen.
Kathy's legacy of love and caring will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she leaves behind. She will be greatly missed but fondly remembered, a truly remarkable person who filled the lives of her family and friends with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.
Visitation for Kathy was held Saturday, March 14th from 2 to 4 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, with a memorial services taking place at 4 P.M. with Bro. Jeff Reed officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Kathy's passions included fishing and playing cards, particularly her favorite game, Big Fish. She found joy in simple pleasures such as shopping and watching television, with a special fondness for shows like Chicago Fire and The Voice. Additionally, Kathy cherished her time spent playing Bingo and particularly valued the moments she shared with her family.
Kathy was a devoted mother to her children. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Bone and her husband Mark of Potosi, and her son, Billy Cain and his wife Jamie of Potosi. She took great pride in her role as a grandmother to Lucas (Haley), Eli (Haley), Dustin, Nikki, KK, Cody, Brooke (Dylan), and Katie, and she was blessed with two great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Kathy is survived by three sisters - Ruby Daring and her husband Noel of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Evelyn Ames of Middlebrook, and Joyce Carr of Potosi - as well as two brothers, Eddie Harr and his wife Sherry of Bismarck and Raymond Harr and his wife Tracy of Ironton.
Kathy's warmth and nurturing demeanor extended beyond her family to her special friends, John Higginbotham and Les Leftridge, who cherished their time together.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Smith) Compton, her daughter, Kimberly Birdsong, granddaughter, Brianne Benak and her sisters, Debbie Snyder, Carolyn Willhelm, and Pam Downen.
Kathy's legacy of love and caring will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she leaves behind. She will be greatly missed but fondly remembered, a truly remarkable person who filled the lives of her family and friends with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.
Visitation for Kathy was held Saturday, March 14th from 2 to 4 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi, with a memorial services taking place at 4 P.M. with Bro. Jeff Reed officiating.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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