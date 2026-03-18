Henry Heuer
March 18, 2026
Henry Frank Heuer, born February 21, 1942 in DeSoto, passed away on March 10, 2026. His journey through life was marked by kindness, laughter, and a devotion to family and community that touched many hearts.
Henry was a man whose spirit bloomed much like the gardens he so lovingly tended. A Master Gardener and dedicated Beekeeper, he possessed an extraordinary gift for nurturing life - whether it was the vibrant vegetables he grew or the friendships he cultivated. Many were the times Henry shared the fruits of his labor, donating much of his harvest to those in need, a quiet testament to his generous heart. Beyond the garden, he delighted in hunting for arrowheads, a passion he joyfully pursued with his grandchildren, imparting to them not only his extensive knowledge of history but a love for discovery and adventure. Henry’s great sense of humor was legendary among his family, particularly his grandchildren, who fondly remember the playful jokes that brought laughter and lightness into their lives.
On July 5, 1969, Henry's life was forever enriched when he was united in marriage to Susan (Merseal) Heuer. Together, they shared an unbreakable bond rooted in love and mutual support, raising their children on the farm where the land and its traditions were part of the family’s legacy. Their partnership, spanning 56 beautiful years, was a steadfast pillar for all who knew them. In a profound testament to their enduring unity, Henry and Susan departed this world together, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.
Henry’s parents, Mary Pauline (Paffendorf) Heuer and Frank Henry Heuer, preceded him in death, in addition to his son, Ted Heuer and sister, Frances Chott. Though missed deeply, their memory lives on through Henry’s remarkable life and the generations he lovingly nurtured.
He is survived by his cherished family, who carry forward his spirit and passion. His three devoted daughters, Tina Thurman (Don) of Fredericktown; Jennifer Boyster and husband Tony of DeSoto; and Suzanne Merklin and husband Justin of Hillsboro, along with his loving son, Steve Heuer of DeSoto, stand as living testaments to the values Henry instilled. His sister, Mary Ann Heuer, and brother, Joseph Heuer and wife Sandy, all of DeSoto, share in the family’s loss as well.
Henry’s legacy continues vibrantly through his grandchildren, Luther (Jordan), Dylan, Lucy (Tyler), Henry, Lily, Kelseton (Branden), Wyatt (Emily), Judson, Hadley, Jace, and Reid. They, along with his great-grandchildren Addison, Isabelle, Elena, Audrey, Amelia, Bryson, Emmalinn, Rouger, Sterling, and Mateo, will carry forward the love and laughter so characteristic of Henry’s life.
Henry leaves behind a profound legacy of love, laughter, and generosity, a testament to a life well-lived and a heart immeasurably loved. Though he has gone from our sight, his spirit endures in the gardens he planted, the laughter he inspired, and the family he so deeply cherished.
Visitation for Henry was held Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 7 P.M. and again on Monday, March 16th from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M. Funeral services were held at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Andy Coleman, Bobbie Coleman, Branden Kley, David Sebastian, Anthony Merseal and Justin Merkin.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Henry was a man whose spirit bloomed much like the gardens he so lovingly tended. A Master Gardener and dedicated Beekeeper, he possessed an extraordinary gift for nurturing life - whether it was the vibrant vegetables he grew or the friendships he cultivated. Many were the times Henry shared the fruits of his labor, donating much of his harvest to those in need, a quiet testament to his generous heart. Beyond the garden, he delighted in hunting for arrowheads, a passion he joyfully pursued with his grandchildren, imparting to them not only his extensive knowledge of history but a love for discovery and adventure. Henry’s great sense of humor was legendary among his family, particularly his grandchildren, who fondly remember the playful jokes that brought laughter and lightness into their lives.
On July 5, 1969, Henry's life was forever enriched when he was united in marriage to Susan (Merseal) Heuer. Together, they shared an unbreakable bond rooted in love and mutual support, raising their children on the farm where the land and its traditions were part of the family’s legacy. Their partnership, spanning 56 beautiful years, was a steadfast pillar for all who knew them. In a profound testament to their enduring unity, Henry and Susan departed this world together, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.
Henry’s parents, Mary Pauline (Paffendorf) Heuer and Frank Henry Heuer, preceded him in death, in addition to his son, Ted Heuer and sister, Frances Chott. Though missed deeply, their memory lives on through Henry’s remarkable life and the generations he lovingly nurtured.
He is survived by his cherished family, who carry forward his spirit and passion. His three devoted daughters, Tina Thurman (Don) of Fredericktown; Jennifer Boyster and husband Tony of DeSoto; and Suzanne Merklin and husband Justin of Hillsboro, along with his loving son, Steve Heuer of DeSoto, stand as living testaments to the values Henry instilled. His sister, Mary Ann Heuer, and brother, Joseph Heuer and wife Sandy, all of DeSoto, share in the family’s loss as well.
Henry’s legacy continues vibrantly through his grandchildren, Luther (Jordan), Dylan, Lucy (Tyler), Henry, Lily, Kelseton (Branden), Wyatt (Emily), Judson, Hadley, Jace, and Reid. They, along with his great-grandchildren Addison, Isabelle, Elena, Audrey, Amelia, Bryson, Emmalinn, Rouger, Sterling, and Mateo, will carry forward the love and laughter so characteristic of Henry’s life.
Henry leaves behind a profound legacy of love, laughter, and generosity, a testament to a life well-lived and a heart immeasurably loved. Though he has gone from our sight, his spirit endures in the gardens he planted, the laughter he inspired, and the family he so deeply cherished.
Visitation for Henry was held Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 7 P.M. and again on Monday, March 16th from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M. Funeral services were held at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Andy Coleman, Bobbie Coleman, Branden Kley, David Sebastian, Anthony Merseal and Justin Merkin.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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