Susan Heuer
March 18, 2026
Susan Dian Heuer, a woman whose heart overflowed with love and dedication, passed away on March 10, 2026. Born on May 26, 1952 in Cadet, Susan lived a life marked by compassion, devotion, and a fervent commitment to enriching the lives of those around her.
For many years, Susan dedicated herself wholeheartedly to education through her work with the Kingston K-14 School District. Her tender heart and genuine affection for children made her not only a beloved teacher but also a cherished mentor and friend to countless students. Beyond the classroom, Susan extended her teaching passion to St. Joachim Parish School and St. Rose of Lima, touching hearts and inspiring young minds with her warmth and kindness.
On July 5, 1969, Susan was united in marriage to Henry Heuer - a partnership that blossomed into an extraordinary love story spanning 56 years. Together, they built a life filled with joy and purpose on their cherished farm, lovingly raising their children amidst the rhythm of rural life. Their bond was inseparable and profound, a love so strong that they left this world together, an enduring testament to their remarkable union.
Susan’s life was rich with many passions. She loved crocheting intricate patterns, losing herself in the pages of books, and working on the farm she so deeply treasured. She delighted in tending to her cows, feeding them with care, and racking hay - simple acts that brought her immense joy. Susan embraced community life fully, never missing a farmers’ market and greeting every person with warmth and openness. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and her face would light up with sheer happiness at every gathering and milestone.
Her proudest accomplishment was her role as a loving mother and grandmother. She nurtured her family with unwavering strength and tenderness, leaving a legacy of love that will continue to flourish through the generations.
Susan is survived by her three daughters, Tina Thurman (Don) of Fredericktown; Jennifer Boyster and husband Tony of DeSoto; and Suzanne Merklin and husband Justin of Hillsboro. Her son, Steve Heuer, of DeSoto. She also leaves behind her siblings Cindy Goff and husband Joe, Linda Coleman, Jim Merseal and wife Angie, all residing in DeSoto. Her beloved grandchildren - Luther (Jordan), Dylan, Lucy (Tyler), Henry, Lily, Kelseton (Branden), Wyatt (Emily), Judson, Hadley, Jace, and Reid - and her great-grandchildren Addison, Isabelle, Elena, Audrey, Amelia, Bryson, Emmalinn, Rouger, Sterling, and Mateo will forever hold her memory close in their hearts.
Susan was preceded in death by her son, Ted Heuer, parents, Edna (Robart) Merseal and James William Merseal, as well as her great-granddaughter Willow.
Susan's life was a tender song of love, selflessness, and dedication, the kind of life that leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. She was a beacon of kindness and strength, a woman whose loving spirit will forever illuminate the lives she touched.
Visitation for Susan was held Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 7 P.M. and again on Monday, March 16th from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M. Funeral services were held at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Merseal, Luther Thurman, Wyatt Boyster, Brian Goff, Judson Boyster and Scottie Merseal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Kingston K-14 School District. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
For many years, Susan dedicated herself wholeheartedly to education through her work with the Kingston K-14 School District. Her tender heart and genuine affection for children made her not only a beloved teacher but also a cherished mentor and friend to countless students. Beyond the classroom, Susan extended her teaching passion to St. Joachim Parish School and St. Rose of Lima, touching hearts and inspiring young minds with her warmth and kindness.
On July 5, 1969, Susan was united in marriage to Henry Heuer - a partnership that blossomed into an extraordinary love story spanning 56 years. Together, they built a life filled with joy and purpose on their cherished farm, lovingly raising their children amidst the rhythm of rural life. Their bond was inseparable and profound, a love so strong that they left this world together, an enduring testament to their remarkable union.
Susan’s life was rich with many passions. She loved crocheting intricate patterns, losing herself in the pages of books, and working on the farm she so deeply treasured. She delighted in tending to her cows, feeding them with care, and racking hay - simple acts that brought her immense joy. Susan embraced community life fully, never missing a farmers’ market and greeting every person with warmth and openness. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and her face would light up with sheer happiness at every gathering and milestone.
Her proudest accomplishment was her role as a loving mother and grandmother. She nurtured her family with unwavering strength and tenderness, leaving a legacy of love that will continue to flourish through the generations.
Susan is survived by her three daughters, Tina Thurman (Don) of Fredericktown; Jennifer Boyster and husband Tony of DeSoto; and Suzanne Merklin and husband Justin of Hillsboro. Her son, Steve Heuer, of DeSoto. She also leaves behind her siblings Cindy Goff and husband Joe, Linda Coleman, Jim Merseal and wife Angie, all residing in DeSoto. Her beloved grandchildren - Luther (Jordan), Dylan, Lucy (Tyler), Henry, Lily, Kelseton (Branden), Wyatt (Emily), Judson, Hadley, Jace, and Reid - and her great-grandchildren Addison, Isabelle, Elena, Audrey, Amelia, Bryson, Emmalinn, Rouger, Sterling, and Mateo will forever hold her memory close in their hearts.
Susan was preceded in death by her son, Ted Heuer, parents, Edna (Robart) Merseal and James William Merseal, as well as her great-granddaughter Willow.
Susan's life was a tender song of love, selflessness, and dedication, the kind of life that leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her. She was a beacon of kindness and strength, a woman whose loving spirit will forever illuminate the lives she touched.
Visitation for Susan was held Sunday, March 15th from 2 to 7 P.M. and again on Monday, March 16th from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M. Funeral services were held at 10 A.M. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Old Mines with Father Tony Dattilo officiating.
Burial and final prayers took place at St. Joachim Catholic Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Merseal, Luther Thurman, Wyatt Boyster, Brian Goff, Judson Boyster and Scottie Merseal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Kingston K-14 School District. All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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