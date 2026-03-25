Toby John William Rodgers
March 25, 2026
Toby John William Rodgers, 28, of Belleview, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026, at his residence. He was born on August 1, 1997, in Farmington, a son to Malcolm Rodgers and Shelly (Turntine) Rodgers.
Toby had a deep love for the outdoors that began at a young age. As a boy, he enjoyed playing baseball, but as spring approached each year, he was always eager to join his dad for turkey hunting season. Hunting and fishing were among his greatest passions, and he especially cherished time spent fishing with his uncle Mike. Toby also loved exploring nature, often searching for arrowheads along the Big River.
He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love of the outdoors, and the special moments he shared with family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be cherished by his parents, Malcolm and Shelly Rodgers; his sister, Loren (Paulie) Trajovski; his brother, Taylor Rodgers; his two nieces, Kennedy and Mia; his maternal grandmother, Linda (Schrum) Turntine; his aunts and uncles, Loretta and Dave Moss, Shawn and Amy Johnston, and Jason Turntine; his special great-aunt and great-uncle, Tim and Kim Walton; as well as many other extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Wanda Rodgers; his maternal grandfather, John Turntine; his great-grandparents, Scottie and June Schrum; and uncles, Michael Rodgers and John Turntine.
There will be no services held for Toby at this time. Toby’s arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
Toby had a deep love for the outdoors that began at a young age. As a boy, he enjoyed playing baseball, but as spring approached each year, he was always eager to join his dad for turkey hunting season. Hunting and fishing were among his greatest passions, and he especially cherished time spent fishing with his uncle Mike. Toby also loved exploring nature, often searching for arrowheads along the Big River.
He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love of the outdoors, and the special moments he shared with family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be cherished by his parents, Malcolm and Shelly Rodgers; his sister, Loren (Paulie) Trajovski; his brother, Taylor Rodgers; his two nieces, Kennedy and Mia; his maternal grandmother, Linda (Schrum) Turntine; his aunts and uncles, Loretta and Dave Moss, Shawn and Amy Johnston, and Jason Turntine; his special great-aunt and great-uncle, Tim and Kim Walton; as well as many other extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Wanda Rodgers; his maternal grandfather, John Turntine; his great-grandparents, Scottie and June Schrum; and uncles, Michael Rodgers and John Turntine.
There will be no services held for Toby at this time. Toby’s arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!