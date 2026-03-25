Jeffery Ronald Carrera
March 25, 2026
Jeffery Ronald Carrera, age 44, of Potosi, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2026.
Jeff was born on January 19, 1982, in Kansas, a son of Ronald Carrera and the late Barbara Ann Lindell. He grew up in the Potosi area and spent most of his life there.
Jeff worked as a laborer throughout much of his life, spending many years in the roofing industry. He was a hardworking man who liked to stay busy and always found something to keep his hands occupied. In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed carving wooden figurines and creating small works of art from wood.
Jeff had a love for traveling to St. Louis and was fascinated by the city’s skyscrapers. He was also a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed attending baseball games whenever he could. Jeff loved being outdoors, often spending hours walking and mushroom hunting. He was known to say that “the best taxi was his own two feet,” reflecting his love for walking and exploring.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his two children, Mariah Carrera and Jeffery Carrera; his girlfriend, Tara Carrera; step-children, Brandon Gill & Megan, Selina Gill, Angel Sansoucie, Aryan Sansoucie, Sierra Finchem, and Gavin Heath; grandchildren, Grady, Lydia, Layla, Goldie, and Dodge; his dad, Ron Carrera; his sister, Michelle Parmley; his niece, Maize Parmley; his aunt, Gloria Bruzaitis; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mom, Barbara Lindell, and his girlfriend, Angela Johnson.
Visitation for Jeff was held on Friday, March 13th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 4 P.M. Funeral services began at 6 P.M., officiated by Chaplain Mike Jarvis.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Carrera’s family during this difficult time.
Jeff was born on January 19, 1982, in Kansas, a son of Ronald Carrera and the late Barbara Ann Lindell. He grew up in the Potosi area and spent most of his life there.
Jeff worked as a laborer throughout much of his life, spending many years in the roofing industry. He was a hardworking man who liked to stay busy and always found something to keep his hands occupied. In his spare time, Jeff enjoyed carving wooden figurines and creating small works of art from wood.
Jeff had a love for traveling to St. Louis and was fascinated by the city’s skyscrapers. He was also a devoted fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed attending baseball games whenever he could. Jeff loved being outdoors, often spending hours walking and mushroom hunting. He was known to say that “the best taxi was his own two feet,” reflecting his love for walking and exploring.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his two children, Mariah Carrera and Jeffery Carrera; his girlfriend, Tara Carrera; step-children, Brandon Gill & Megan, Selina Gill, Angel Sansoucie, Aryan Sansoucie, Sierra Finchem, and Gavin Heath; grandchildren, Grady, Lydia, Layla, Goldie, and Dodge; his dad, Ron Carrera; his sister, Michelle Parmley; his niece, Maize Parmley; his aunt, Gloria Bruzaitis; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mom, Barbara Lindell, and his girlfriend, Angela Johnson.
Visitation for Jeff was held on Friday, March 13th at DeClue Funeral Home, beginning at 4 P.M. Funeral services began at 6 P.M., officiated by Chaplain Mike Jarvis.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Mr. Carrera’s family during this difficult time.
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