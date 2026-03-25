Helen Louise Lusk-Burggraaf
March 25, 2026
Helen Louise Lusk-Burggraaf, of Potosi, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the age of 83. She was born on March 7, 1943 in Bloomfield, a daughter of the late Arthur Whitaker and Sadie (Mines) Whitaker.
Helen was a woman full of life who was determined to have a good day every day. She loved to laugh, enjoy life, and make lasting memories with those around her. Strong-willed and fiercely independent, Helen carried herself with grace and pride. She was known for always having her hair and makeup done before stepping out, presenting herself as the classy lady her family and friends knew her to be. She loved dressing well and always took great care in her appearance.
Helen shared a special bond with her siblings, especially George and Udell, and cherished the time they spent together throughout the years. She also had a sweet tooth and enjoyed desserts and candy whenever she could.
Her faith was central to her life. Helen loved the Lord deeply and attended church at Bismarck Church of God. She also enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart and spending quiet time watching westerns, particularly Gunsmoke. When her health allowed, Helen took great joy in tending to her roses. She also loved to shop and was always ready for a trip to town, often stopping at Cato along the way.
Above all, Helen was a special lady to her family and will be remembered for her kindness, laughter, and the love she shared with those closest to her.
She is survived by her grandson, Garrett Fox; honorary daughter, Sandy Halbert and Shawn; honorary granddaughter, Dani Halbert and Jeremiah; her brother, George Whitaker and Janet; niece, Rhenda Hutchison and Hutch; nephew, Rick Proffer and Nicole; her special puppy, Jimmy; as well as many dear great-nieces, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Lusk; her second husband, Robert “Bob” Burggraaf; her infant son, Lindell Lusk; and siblings, Gordan Whitaker, Arthur Whitaker, Jr., and Udell Proffer, along with other dear relatives.
Visitation for Helen was held on Wednesday, March 11th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clayton Proffer officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Helen during this time.
Helen was a woman full of life who was determined to have a good day every day. She loved to laugh, enjoy life, and make lasting memories with those around her. Strong-willed and fiercely independent, Helen carried herself with grace and pride. She was known for always having her hair and makeup done before stepping out, presenting herself as the classy lady her family and friends knew her to be. She loved dressing well and always took great care in her appearance.
Helen shared a special bond with her siblings, especially George and Udell, and cherished the time they spent together throughout the years. She also had a sweet tooth and enjoyed desserts and candy whenever she could.
Her faith was central to her life. Helen loved the Lord deeply and attended church at Bismarck Church of God. She also enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart and spending quiet time watching westerns, particularly Gunsmoke. When her health allowed, Helen took great joy in tending to her roses. She also loved to shop and was always ready for a trip to town, often stopping at Cato along the way.
Above all, Helen was a special lady to her family and will be remembered for her kindness, laughter, and the love she shared with those closest to her.
She is survived by her grandson, Garrett Fox; honorary daughter, Sandy Halbert and Shawn; honorary granddaughter, Dani Halbert and Jeremiah; her brother, George Whitaker and Janet; niece, Rhenda Hutchison and Hutch; nephew, Rick Proffer and Nicole; her special puppy, Jimmy; as well as many dear great-nieces, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Lusk; her second husband, Robert “Bob” Burggraaf; her infant son, Lindell Lusk; and siblings, Gordan Whitaker, Arthur Whitaker, Jr., and Udell Proffer, along with other dear relatives.
Visitation for Helen was held on Wednesday, March 11th at DeClue Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. with Bro. Clayton Proffer officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to care for Ms. Helen during this time.
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