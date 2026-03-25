Jimmy Ardell Harris
March 25, 2026
Jimmy Ardell Harris, known by family and friends as “Jim,” was born on January 9, 1949, a son of the late Ardell Harris and Evelyn Juanita (Myers) Harris. Jim departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at his residence at the age of 77.
On August 1, 1991, Jim was united in marriage to Kathleen Branson, and together they shared 34 wonderful years. Through the years, Jim and Kathy traveled throughout the United States and even into parts of Canada, enjoying the beauty of the many places they visited. His favorite annual trips were to the mountains, where he especially loved taking in the peaceful scenery.
Jim was a hard worker throughout his life. He began his career with McDonnell Douglas and later continued with GKN Aerospace, where he worked assembling airplanes. After 33 years of dedicated service, Jim retired.
Jim was a thoughtful man who always put his family first. He enjoyed learning about history and could often be found watching the History Channel. An outdoorsman at heart, Jim loved spending time piddling in his barn. However, his true happy place was in his dozer, working on and caring for his property.
Jim will be forever remembered and dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathleen Harris; two daughters, Tina and Brenda; a stepson, Robert Deuser; grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Logan Rhodes (fiancé, Claire) and Caly Vermillion; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Rhodes and Denny Rhodes; two aunts, Erma and Lorane; as well as cousins and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lora Pappin and her husband, Robby; two sisters, Debbie Harris and Patricia DeClue; as well as other dear relatives.
A graveside service was held at Harris Cemetery, near the family home, on Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m.
Jim’s funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi.
On August 1, 1991, Jim was united in marriage to Kathleen Branson, and together they shared 34 wonderful years. Through the years, Jim and Kathy traveled throughout the United States and even into parts of Canada, enjoying the beauty of the many places they visited. His favorite annual trips were to the mountains, where he especially loved taking in the peaceful scenery.
Jim was a hard worker throughout his life. He began his career with McDonnell Douglas and later continued with GKN Aerospace, where he worked assembling airplanes. After 33 years of dedicated service, Jim retired.
Jim was a thoughtful man who always put his family first. He enjoyed learning about history and could often be found watching the History Channel. An outdoorsman at heart, Jim loved spending time piddling in his barn. However, his true happy place was in his dozer, working on and caring for his property.
Jim will be forever remembered and dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife, Kathleen Harris; two daughters, Tina and Brenda; a stepson, Robert Deuser; grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Logan Rhodes (fiancé, Claire) and Caly Vermillion; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Rhodes and Denny Rhodes; two aunts, Erma and Lorane; as well as cousins and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lora Pappin and her husband, Robby; two sisters, Debbie Harris and Patricia DeClue; as well as other dear relatives.
A graveside service was held at Harris Cemetery, near the family home, on Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m.
Jim’s funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi.
A healthy Washington County requires great community news.
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!
Please support The Independent-Journal by subscribing today!