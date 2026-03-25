Margaret Frances Kuhl
March 25, 2026
Margaret Frances Kuhl, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Potosi. Margaret was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Mary (Sukovsky) Dothage.
Margaret had a knack for crafting, especially with plastic canvas and woodworking. She loved making seasonal décor that brought joy to her family and friends. Margaret enjoyed reading and watching the news. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Margaret leaves behind her four children, Michael Kuhl, Danny Kuhl, Crystle Kuhl, and Christina Kerr; four grandchildren Carter, J.J., Logan, and Korah; her five siblings, Mary Crecelius (Michael), Joseph Dothage and Kim, Michael Dothage (Sarah), Mark Dothage, and Chris Dothage. Additionally, she leaves behind nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to Margaret's parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, James Darrell Biggers.
Margaret will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Margaret had a knack for crafting, especially with plastic canvas and woodworking. She loved making seasonal décor that brought joy to her family and friends. Margaret enjoyed reading and watching the news. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Margaret leaves behind her four children, Michael Kuhl, Danny Kuhl, Crystle Kuhl, and Christina Kerr; four grandchildren Carter, J.J., Logan, and Korah; her five siblings, Mary Crecelius (Michael), Joseph Dothage and Kim, Michael Dothage (Sarah), Mark Dothage, and Chris Dothage. Additionally, she leaves behind nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to Margaret's parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, James Darrell Biggers.
Margaret will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
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