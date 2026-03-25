Pastor Robert Elmer “Bob” Adams
March 25, 2026
Pastor Robert Elmer “Bob” Adams, a man who left an incredible impact on his family, his church, and his community, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 13, 2026, at the age of 74. Known to many as Pastor Bob, he preached the Gospel with boldness and love.
Bob was born on January 17, 1952, in Richwoods, in a "pawpaw patch," a son of the late James Adams and Margaret (Mosier) Adams.
Bob attended Potosi High School, where he graduated. Immediately following his graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from July 7, 1972, to July 6, 1976.
Professionally, Bob worked as a Supervising Appraiser for the Missouri Tax Commission. He faithfully served in that role for many years before retiring in 2011.
Pastor Bob was called into ministry at a young age, devoting his life to sharing the Gospel, evangelizing and preaching revival services. He faithfully pastored Bismarck Church of God for 45 years. During his time there, the church grew and expanded its outreach in many ways, including operating a food pantry and supporting world missions and YWEA (Youth World Evangelism Action).
Pastor Bob was incredibly proud of the church congregation, which was recognized as one of the top ten churches in the nation for giving. He also rejoiced in the church’s efforts to help others around the world, including raising enough funds to drill two water wells in impoverished areas of Africa.
His heart for missions was enormous. One of the highlights of his ministry was participating in a missions trip to Nicaragua, where he cherished the opportunity to serve and share the love of Christ. Pastor Bob was also proud to have been part of opening a park on the church property, creating a place for both the church and the community to gather and enjoy.
Pastor Bob was a humble man, and that humility defined who he was. He loved the Lord above all, and he deeply loved his family and his church. Those who knew him will remember his servant’s heart, gentle spirit, and steadfast faith.
On February 18, 1973, Bob was united in marriage to Ronda Politte, and they shared forty-one wonderful years together until her passing in 2014. To this union three daughters were born, Shannon (Bob) Farley, Christy (Tim) Aubuchon, and Jodie (Freddie) Nixon.
Bob and Ronda were blessed with many grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Robert Farley and wife Ashley, Preston Farley, Shaelyn (Thomas) Gould, Eli Aubuchon, Kyle Gunnett, Kaylee Gunnett, Blayne Nixon, and Colton Nixon. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Louella, Rowena, and Stella.
Following the passing of Ronda, Bob was united in marriage to Debbie Shepard on November 4, 2016. Through their marriage, Debbie’s family became a cherished part of Bob’s life. He leaves behind his three stepchildren, Joe (Amy) Shepard, Jason (Lisa) Shepard, Sarah Shepard (James Bone); his step-grandchildren, Adam (Kayla) Shepard, Stephanie Shepard, Dakota Shepard, Carter Shepard, Dayton (Danielle) Shepard, Nathan Bequette, Alyssa Downey and Cody, and Jarron Hahn and Amber; and his step-great-grandchildren: Paxton, Paisley, Presley, Skylin, Kinsley, and Colton.
Bob also leaves behind his two brothers, Rev. Danny (Debra) Adams and Sterling (Julia) Adams. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gary Adams and JoAnn Skaggs, along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends and church family members who will deeply miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Adams; his wife, Ronda Adams; his brother, Richard Adams; and dear brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Pastor Bob will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his love for people, and his lifelong dedication to serving the Lord. His legacy of faith, service, and compassion will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 18th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4 to 8 P.M. A second visitation was held on Thursday, March 19th at Bismarck Church of God from 9 A.M. until the time of his Homegoing Service at 11 A.M. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens in Potosi.
Honoring Bob by serving as pallbearers were Kyle Gunnett, Eli Aubuchon, Robert Farley, Tim Aubuchon, Bob Farley, Freddie Nixon, Jason Shepard, Carter Shepard, and Nate Bequette.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have served and ministered to the family and many friends of Pastor Bob.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
Bob was born on January 17, 1952, in Richwoods, in a "pawpaw patch," a son of the late James Adams and Margaret (Mosier) Adams.
Bob attended Potosi High School, where he graduated. Immediately following his graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from July 7, 1972, to July 6, 1976.
Professionally, Bob worked as a Supervising Appraiser for the Missouri Tax Commission. He faithfully served in that role for many years before retiring in 2011.
Pastor Bob was called into ministry at a young age, devoting his life to sharing the Gospel, evangelizing and preaching revival services. He faithfully pastored Bismarck Church of God for 45 years. During his time there, the church grew and expanded its outreach in many ways, including operating a food pantry and supporting world missions and YWEA (Youth World Evangelism Action).
Pastor Bob was incredibly proud of the church congregation, which was recognized as one of the top ten churches in the nation for giving. He also rejoiced in the church’s efforts to help others around the world, including raising enough funds to drill two water wells in impoverished areas of Africa.
His heart for missions was enormous. One of the highlights of his ministry was participating in a missions trip to Nicaragua, where he cherished the opportunity to serve and share the love of Christ. Pastor Bob was also proud to have been part of opening a park on the church property, creating a place for both the church and the community to gather and enjoy.
Pastor Bob was a humble man, and that humility defined who he was. He loved the Lord above all, and he deeply loved his family and his church. Those who knew him will remember his servant’s heart, gentle spirit, and steadfast faith.
On February 18, 1973, Bob was united in marriage to Ronda Politte, and they shared forty-one wonderful years together until her passing in 2014. To this union three daughters were born, Shannon (Bob) Farley, Christy (Tim) Aubuchon, and Jodie (Freddie) Nixon.
Bob and Ronda were blessed with many grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Robert Farley and wife Ashley, Preston Farley, Shaelyn (Thomas) Gould, Eli Aubuchon, Kyle Gunnett, Kaylee Gunnett, Blayne Nixon, and Colton Nixon. He was also a proud great-grandfather to Louella, Rowena, and Stella.
Following the passing of Ronda, Bob was united in marriage to Debbie Shepard on November 4, 2016. Through their marriage, Debbie’s family became a cherished part of Bob’s life. He leaves behind his three stepchildren, Joe (Amy) Shepard, Jason (Lisa) Shepard, Sarah Shepard (James Bone); his step-grandchildren, Adam (Kayla) Shepard, Stephanie Shepard, Dakota Shepard, Carter Shepard, Dayton (Danielle) Shepard, Nathan Bequette, Alyssa Downey and Cody, and Jarron Hahn and Amber; and his step-great-grandchildren: Paxton, Paisley, Presley, Skylin, Kinsley, and Colton.
Bob also leaves behind his two brothers, Rev. Danny (Debra) Adams and Sterling (Julia) Adams. He is further survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gary Adams and JoAnn Skaggs, along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends and church family members who will deeply miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Adams; his wife, Ronda Adams; his brother, Richard Adams; and dear brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Pastor Bob will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his love for people, and his lifelong dedication to serving the Lord. His legacy of faith, service, and compassion will continue to live on in the many lives he touched.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 18th at DeClue Funeral Home from 4 to 8 P.M. A second visitation was held on Thursday, March 19th at Bismarck Church of God from 9 A.M. until the time of his Homegoing Service at 11 A.M. Interment and final prayers were held at Redbud Memorial Gardens in Potosi.
Honoring Bob by serving as pallbearers were Kyle Gunnett, Eli Aubuchon, Robert Farley, Tim Aubuchon, Bob Farley, Freddie Nixon, Jason Shepard, Carter Shepard, and Nate Bequette.
DeClue Funeral Home was honored to have served and ministered to the family and many friends of Pastor Bob.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7
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