MDHEWD encourages FAFSA completion ahead of Access Missouri final deadline; FAFSA filing assistance available
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) encourages students to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the April 1 Access Missouri Grant final deadline to be considered for the award. Access Missouri is the state’s primary need-based financial aid program and helps make education and training after high school more affordable.
Access Missouri provided more than $89 million to over 44,000 Missourians during the 2024-2025 academic year. There is no formal application process for the Access Missouri Grant. Eligibility for the program is determined using the information provided on the FAFSA, and awards are available to anyone who qualifies, regardless of age or career goals. Access Missouri can also be combined with other federal and state aid, such as the Pell Grant, to help cover the cost of attendance.
“Access Missouri helps more Missourians pursue the education and training they need to build a strong future,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “Filing a FAFSA by April 1 is essential for students to be considered for this grant, along with other federal and institutional financial aid opportunities. I encourage every Missourian preparing for college or job training to file a FAFSA as soon as possible to ensure they have access to the most financial support available to them.”
Individuals with questions can schedule virtual one-on-one FAFSA assistance with a member of the MDHEWD Outreach Team on the FAFSA Frenzy page at journeytocollege.mo.gov. The MDHEWD Outreach Team will be available in-person on Thursday, March 26 from 5-7:45 p.m. at the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City to help students and families trying to file a FAFSA. Attendees will be able to ask questions about financial aid and receive one-on-one FAFSA filing support. Information about the event, called a FAFSA Frenzy, is available on the Missouri River Regional Library website.
MDHEWD has partnered with local school districts and Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel partners to support more than 240 FAFSA Frenzy events across the state during the 2025-2026 academic year, helping drive Missouri’s FAFSA completion rate to 47.5 percent as of March 13 — a 19.8 percent year-over-year increase, according to the National College Attainment Network FAFSA Tracker.
“Missouri’s high school site coordinators have played an essential role in helping students complete the FAFSA and unlock the financial aid they need to pursue education and training after high school,” said Alison Notter, Director of Outreach at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “Their commitment has been instrumental in increasing our state’s FAFSA completion rate, and we’re incredibly grateful for the guidance and encouragement they provide to students and families. Filing the FAFSA by April 1 ensures students are considered for critical aid like the Access Missouri Grant, and our Outreach Team is here to support every Missourian through the process.”
Missourians considering college or training should file the FAFSA to maximize their opportunity to reduce costs with financial aid. The FAFSA is the standard application used to determine eligibility for federal grants, loans, and work-study, and colleges also use it to award institutional aid. In Missouri, filing the FAFSA is required to be considered for most state financial aid programs, including Access Missouri, the A+ Scholarship Program, and the Fast Track Incentive Grant.
More information about Access Missouri, including eligibility requirements and possible award amounts, is available on the MDHEWD website. To learn about other Missouri grants and scholarships, federal grants, and grants and scholarships offered by schools, visit dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants. Specific student eligibility information can be found in the DHEWD Student Portal.
Students and parents can also visit Journey to College to learn more about the FAFSA and explore helpful resources, including frequently asked questions, a FAFSA checklist, steps to creating an FSA ID, and more.
About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or by following MDHEWD’s social media accounts.
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