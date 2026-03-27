MDC will discuss morels and more during upcoming virtual program Prepare for spring morel season by attending March 31 virtual program
March 27, 2026
Learn about morels (pictured above) and other Missouri mushrooms during two MDC virtual programs on March 31 and April 7.
SPRINGFIELD – Morel mushroom season has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate than to learn more about these and other fungi?
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a virtual Morel Hunting program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. MDC staff will discuss the life cycle of mushrooms, habitat and locations for where to look as well as rules and regulations.
Register for the March 31 program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215411.
Can’t make the March 31 program? Staff are hosting a second, condensed version on Tuesday, April 7 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215412.
This virtual series is open to all ages. Registration is required.
Check out “A Guide to Missouri’s Edible and Poisonous Mushrooms” for more information about Missouri mushrooms at mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/mo_nature/downloads/page/MushroomGuide.pdf.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a virtual Morel Hunting program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31. MDC staff will discuss the life cycle of mushrooms, habitat and locations for where to look as well as rules and regulations.
Register for the March 31 program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215411.
Can’t make the March 31 program? Staff are hosting a second, condensed version on Tuesday, April 7 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215412.
This virtual series is open to all ages. Registration is required.
Check out “A Guide to Missouri’s Edible and Poisonous Mushrooms” for more information about Missouri mushrooms at mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/mo_nature/downloads/page/MushroomGuide.pdf.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.
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