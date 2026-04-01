Lynn Hettenhausen
April 01, 2026
Lynn Marie (Supak) Hettenhausen, passed away on March 22, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, love, and devotion that deeply touched the hearts of her family, friends, and community. Born on December 11, 1970, in Tomball, Texas. Lynn’s life was marked by her dedication to her loved ones and her vibrant personality.
Lynn married her beloved husband, Sam Hettenhausen, on May 23, 1998, a partnership that stood as a foundation of their family's strength and unity. Together, they nurtured a close-knit family filled with love. Lynn was a remarkable mother to her daughters, Hailey Hettenhausen and Mark Smith, and Allison East and husband Collin, all residing in Potosi. She was also a cherished grandmother to her three grandchildren, Matthias, Adelia, and Melody, who brought her immense joy and pride.
A woman of many talents and interests, Lynn was deeply involved in her community and cherished her role as a matriarch. She was known for her love of crocheting, creating countless beautiful pieces that reflected her patience and creativity. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her family; she was an avid reader, a passionate animal lover, and a green thumb who took great pride in cultivating her plants, filling her home with life and color.
Lynn’s family was an essential part of her life. She is survived by her brother David Supak and his wife Sharon of Houston, Texas; her mother-in-law, Mary Hettenhausen; her sister-in-laws, Ann Lowery, Elaine Steward (Warren), Trisha Burton (Stephen), Ellen Haber; and her brother-in-law, Mathew Hettenhausen. Lynn also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends who will forever remember her kindness, generosity, and vibrant spirit.
She was proceeded in death by her loving parents, Joan and Marvin Supak, and her father-in-law, George Hettenhausen, whose memories she held close throughout her life.
Lynn Marie Hettenhausen’s life was a testament to love, commitment, and community a beacon of light whose legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with respect and affection.
Visitation for Lynn was held Saturday, March 28th from 3 to 6:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Lynn married her beloved husband, Sam Hettenhausen, on May 23, 1998, a partnership that stood as a foundation of their family's strength and unity. Together, they nurtured a close-knit family filled with love. Lynn was a remarkable mother to her daughters, Hailey Hettenhausen and Mark Smith, and Allison East and husband Collin, all residing in Potosi. She was also a cherished grandmother to her three grandchildren, Matthias, Adelia, and Melody, who brought her immense joy and pride.
A woman of many talents and interests, Lynn was deeply involved in her community and cherished her role as a matriarch. She was known for her love of crocheting, creating countless beautiful pieces that reflected her patience and creativity. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her family; she was an avid reader, a passionate animal lover, and a green thumb who took great pride in cultivating her plants, filling her home with life and color.
Lynn’s family was an essential part of her life. She is survived by her brother David Supak and his wife Sharon of Houston, Texas; her mother-in-law, Mary Hettenhausen; her sister-in-laws, Ann Lowery, Elaine Steward (Warren), Trisha Burton (Stephen), Ellen Haber; and her brother-in-law, Mathew Hettenhausen. Lynn also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends who will forever remember her kindness, generosity, and vibrant spirit.
She was proceeded in death by her loving parents, Joan and Marvin Supak, and her father-in-law, George Hettenhausen, whose memories she held close throughout her life.
Lynn Marie Hettenhausen’s life was a testament to love, commitment, and community a beacon of light whose legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege to know her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with respect and affection.
Visitation for Lynn was held Saturday, March 28th from 3 to 6:30 P.M. at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
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